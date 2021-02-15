Alt Inc. has released AI-based automated minutes system “AI GIJIROKU” English ver.
Alt Inc. has released AI-based automated minutes system “AI GIJIROKU” English ver.TOKYO, JAPAN, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personalized Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.) developer Alt Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan, CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura, https://alt.ai/en/ ) has released an English version of AI GIJIROKU, https://gijiroku.ai/en/, Japan's first AI minutes creation subscription software.
[About AI GIJIROKU]
Alt inc, a company that researches AI-based Human Digital Cloning technology, has developed "AI GIJIROKU (AI Minutes),” which converts meeting minutes into text data in real-time using a set of elemental technologies that are the result of its research.
AI GIJIROKU was first launched in Japan in January of last year and has since grown to become one of Japan’s most extensive AI solutions, with more than 500 companies using it and tens of thousands of users.
We are pleased to announce that the interface of AI GIJIROKU is now available in English. This will accelerate the use of AI GIJIROKU in global business environments outside of Japan.
Alt inc defines an efficient meeting as a smart meeting. Alt inc will contribute to solving social issues by not only visualizing meetings but also providing concrete solutions for optimal employee work styles.
Functions
1. Real-time texting
The system automatically records and transcribes the voices of meeting participants and uses voice recognition to convert the meeting content into text in real-time. It is also equipped with a highly accurate speaker separation function to clearly determine the speaker even when the number of participants in the meeting increases. After the meeting, the text data can be shared. It takes only a few short moments to create meeting minutes, whereas it would typically take three to four hours manually.
2. Alt inc.'s personalization technology*1 improves recognition accuracy.
Alt inc has a unique accuracy improvement function that is not available in other companies' meeting minutes tools. However, "AI GIJIROKU" accumulates the speaker’s voice data and uses it as training material for machine learning to generate a "personalized AI model," which is the result of Alt inc.'s research team. The more times the tool is used, the more accurate the recognition becomes. In Japanese, the accuracy is usually 85%, but it can be improved by about 5% for every 100,000 communications. Since the recognition reflects the user's attributes, environment, and personal habits, the more each individual uses the tool, the more indispensable it will become.
3. Real-time translation
Select the language of the participating members, and it will automatically translate into 30 major languages.
4. Works with Zoom
AI GIJIROKU works with Zoom to automatically assist team transcriptions during Zoom meetings.
How it works:
1) Visit gijiroku.ai and sign up.
2) Link to your zoom account.
3) You can choose ON or OFF to use AI GIJIROKU when using zoom.
[About P.A.I. (Digital Clone)]
Alt Inc. proposes Personalized Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I. *) to be the general term for the A.I., as this term reflects the behavior of an individual human being, which mirrors their thoughts, personality, attributes, environment, and more.
The difference between a virtual assistant or personal agent and a P.A.I. is that the latter works from the individual’s perspective as opposed to a general third-person.
--- About Us ---
Company name: Alt Inc.
Website: https://alt.ai/en/
Address: 9F SENQ Roppongi,Shin-Roppongi bldg. 7-15-7 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Representative: Kazutaka Yonekura, CEO
Establishment date: November 2014
Business description: Development and provision of P.A.I. (Personalized Artificial Intelligence).
*P.A.I.
"P.A.I." is a registered trademark of alt.
--- To VC, CVC, and Investors ---
Alt Inc. is currently seeking investors to support our A.I. based Digital Cloning research and development.
If you are interested, please contact:
Misako Nishizawa
Public Relations Officer
Phone : +81-3-6380-7076
e-mail : finance@alt.ai
--- For more information about AI GIJIROKU ---
e-mail: gijiroku@alt.ai
