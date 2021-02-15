4 Men Connected to Cuyahoga Theft Ring Face 50 Felony Charges

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley today announced the second indictment related to a theft ring in Cleveland.

John Harrison, Joseph Adams, Dwayne D. Robertson and Jason Jachna were indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on RICO charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and conspiracy. The indictment brought a total of 50 felony charges against the group, including drug trafficking, theft, grand theft, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering, vandalism and possessing criminal tools.

The charges resulted from a continued investigation conducted by the Property Crimes Task Force, a team created by the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, a division of the Attorney General’s Office. The Cleveland Division of Police leads the task force.

“One investigation often leads to another and our task force is committed to following the trail of stolen goods until the thieves involved are held accountable,” Yost said. “The theft of equipment that allows another to make a living is especially egregious – I’m thankful for the work of law enforcement to ward off these criminals attacking small businesses.”

In December 2019, seven people linked to the northeast Ohio theft ring, including Harrison, were indicted on 116 felony counts. As a result of that indictment, the task force identified more alleged accomplices. A subsequent search warrant led task force investigators to a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, over $6,000 in cash and approximately $50,000 worth of stolen property.

“The volume of property crimes these thieves committed caused significant damage to our local businesses," O'Malley said. "The dogged pursuit by investigators on this case has helped ensure that justice will be served upon everyone involved in this criminal enterprise.”

Since 2019, the Property Crimes Task Force has investigated the theft ring, believed to be responsible for approximately one million dollars in property theft, and has recovered close to $500,000 in stolen property. This criminal organization is accused of stealing items such as catalytic converters, landscape equipment, power tools, heavy construction equipment, vehicles and trailers.

“These indictments are proof, once again, of how much of an impact law enforcement can have when we work together,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams. “Each of the local, state and federal agencies assigned to the Property Crimes Task Force bring important and unique investigative abilities and resources. The efforts of the task force officers have and will continue to shut down wide spread criminal activity.”

The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission has the authority to create law enforcement task forces that can operate across multiple jurisdictions.

In addition to being led by Cleveland Police, the Property Crimes Task Force includes resources from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and FBI. Additional coordination occurred with law enforcement agencies where crimes occurred, including the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, Brooklyn Heights Police Department, Cleveland Metroparks, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Hinckley Police Department, Oakwood Village Police Department, Valley View Police Department, National Insurance Crime Bureau and Ohio BMV.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

