Moose Study Enters Third Year

Six new moose collared near Wilson

Jackson - The Wyoming Game and Fish recently completed a third year of collaring moose along the Snake River between Jackson and Wilson. A total of six additional cow moose were captured and collared the last week of January. So far, WGFD has collared 23 moose as part of this project.

Jackson wildlife biologists Gary Fralick (left) and Aly Courtemanch fasten a collar to an adult cow moose near the Snake River between Jackson and Wilson recently.

The project began in 2019 as a collaboration between the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) to learn more about where and how frequently moose were crossing Highways 22 and 390 in the vicinity of the Snake River Bridge. This information is being used to plan the locations of wildlife underpasses as a part of WYDOT's Snake River Bridge Replacement Project, which will begin construction in 2023.

The collars collect a GPS location every 30 minutes and stay on the moose for 2 1/2 years. After that time, the collars automatically drop off the moose. The collars send data to a satellite every 2-3 days from which WGFD biologists can download and view the most recent moose locations.

Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Veterinarian Samantha Allen collects a blood sample from a cow moose between Jackson and Wilson recently.

Over the course of the study, biologists have learned that some moose cross major roads very frequently. One moose has crossed highways 22 and 390 over 115 times in the past two years. Other moose cross very infrequently; several moose have crossed major roads less than 10 times in two years. Thus far, none of the collared moose have been killed in vehicle collisions.

Over the past 3 years, additional partners have gotten involved, including Teton County, Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Teton Conservation District, Veterinary Initiative for Endangered Wildlife and USGS Montana State University. The project has expanded to include gathering data on moose health and effects of winter ticks on moose.

- WGFD -