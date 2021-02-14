Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 116 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,883 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B300412

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 02/13/2021 at 1800 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Farrell Road Shaftsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault (two counts), Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Mason Cushing                                                

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

VICTIM: James Farrell

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Conor Farrell

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to an assault in progress at a residence on Farrell Road in the Town of Shaftsbury. Upon arrival to the scene, an investigation took place which revealed that Mason M. Cushing had assaulted two individuals in the residence and broke several items.

 

Cushing was transported to the hospital where he was later issued conditions of release and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/16/2021 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2021 at 1230 hours.             

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Released with a citation.     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.