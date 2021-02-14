Shaftsbury Barracks/ Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B300412

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/13/2021 at 1800 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Farrell Road Shaftsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault (two counts), Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Mason Cushing

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: James Farrell

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

VICTIM: Conor Farrell

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to an assault in progress at a residence on Farrell Road in the Town of Shaftsbury. Upon arrival to the scene, an investigation took place which revealed that Mason M. Cushing had assaulted two individuals in the residence and broke several items.

Cushing was transported to the hospital where he was later issued conditions of release and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/16/2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Released with a citation.

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421