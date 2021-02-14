Shaftsbury Barracks/ Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B300412
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/13/2021 at 1800 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Farrell Road Shaftsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Simple Assault (two counts), Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Mason Cushing
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: James Farrell
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
VICTIM: Conor Farrell
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to an assault in progress at a residence on Farrell Road in the Town of Shaftsbury. Upon arrival to the scene, an investigation took place which revealed that Mason M. Cushing had assaulted two individuals in the residence and broke several items.
Cushing was transported to the hospital where he was later issued conditions of release and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/16/2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Released with a citation.
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421