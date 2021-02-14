Valentine’s Day CBD Gift Ideas - The CBD Haven, Inc.
At the CBD Haven, we offer a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Nuleaf Naturals, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals, Plus CBD Oil, Social CBD, Nanocraft CBD. We give you a CHOICE.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is that special time of year again, where the temperatures drop, the snow comes down, and we all do our best to stay warm and cozy. It’s just magical. It’s the perfect time to celebrate love. Whether it's the love you get, or the love you give. Whether it’s the love of others, or the love of self.
— The CBD Haven, Inc.
At The CBD Haven (https://thecbdhaven.com), we are love struck.
To help you celebrate love we put together a list of ideas for the best Valentine’s Day CBD gift ideas. After all people that use CBD say that it helps to improve their lives. There’s no better gift than helping someone improve.
CBD is legal, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. This new law removed hemp from the DEA Schedule 1 list. Hemp will also now be managed by the Department of Agriculture as a crop, rather than by the Justice Department as an illegal substance.
Finally, CBD is safe for human consumption and does not seem to have any addictive traits. It also seems very well tolerated by the human body. According to the Critical Review on CBD published by the World Health Organization:
“In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential…. To date, there is no evidence of public health related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.”
Add to that how easy it has now become to purchase CBD online, and you have the perfect gift for that special someone. Below is our little suggestions list, but you should feel free to explore and come up with your own ideas.
Before we get into goodie bags, we quickly wanted to review the three main spectrums that are available on the market right now. We hope this will take the potential guessing game out of the equation.
-Full Spectrum CBD
-Broad Spectrum CBD
-CBD Isolate
Full spectrum contains all of the cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes from the hemp plant. This includes up to 0.3% THC.
Broad spectrum on the other hand, contains all of the cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes from the hemp plant, but has been processed one step further to remove THC.
CBD Isolate is just pure cannabidiol hemp extract. No additional cannabinoids, flavonoids or terpenes. No THC.
There are more differences and distinctions and if you’re interested check out our CBD Spectrums Blog.
Now to the goodies.
CBD Oil & Tinctures
If you are a purist at heart, and CBD Oil & Tinctures is your preferred choice we have some wonderful options for you.
If you’re looking for a full spectrum option, the Nuleaf 1800mg Full Spectrum Hemp CBD oil by Nuleaf Naturals is the way to go. Containing 60mg of quality full spectrum CBD per serving, along with Organic Virgin Hemp Seed Oil, this unflavored tincture should be on the top of any wish list.
If you’re concerned about THC but are still looking for the added benefits of additional cannabinoids, our recommendation is the Social CBD Drops Broad Spectrum Natural Flavored by Social CBD. Available in 3 different sizes, you will easily find something you love.
Finally, we come to the pure CBD option of isolate. We wanted to get a bit more exotic with our choice here.
That’s why we picked the Lazarus Naturals Blood Orange High Potency Isolate, by Lazarus Naturals. With this wonderful option, not only will you get the premium oil that Lazarus offers, but the blood orange flavor will also have you feeling like a kid in a candy store.
CBD Gummies
Not everyone is a fan of the oil. Some find it difficult to consume, or measure the exact amount needed. Which is where CBD gummies come in.
These delicious little creations come with the exact amount of CBD pre-measured for easy convenience. They’re also very discreet, which means you can enjoy them anytime and anywhere.
With some many options, how do you choose?
Depends on what you’re looking for.
For a full spectrum option, try the Plus CBD Oil Gummies – Extra Strength by Plus CBD Oil. With 10mg of full spectrum hemp extract per gummy and two flavors such as Cherry Mango, or Citrus Punch to pick from, these little guys will be the perfect gift for even the harshest critics.
Looking for a broad spectrum option, the CBDistllery Broad Spectrum Anytime Gummies by CBDistillery are a great option. At 30mg of broad spectrum hemp extract per gummy, and with the delicious Tropical Fruit flavors you will be satisfied.
CBD for Athletes
Got an athlete for a Valentine, there’s a CBD for that. Nanocraft CBD teamed up with scientists and world-class athletes to design premium CBD line formulated for performance driven results.
Broad spectrum options mean the oil will be THC free.
Our suggestion is the Nanocraft CBD Gold Series Tincture 2000mg CBD Oil Drops. These drops come packed with CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, the Nanocraft CBD Gold Drops can be used daily to stimulate wellness and may assist with recovery throughout your entire body.
CBD for Sleep
All this love got you too excited to sleep, we have options for that as well.
Social CBD has an incredible gummy solution. The Social CBD Sleep CBD Gummies, not only give you 25mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy but include Valerian Root and Lemon Balm in their formula to help you easy off into lala land.
What about a melatonin option you say? We got you covered.
The CBDistillery Nighttime Gummies by CBDistillery come with 30mg of broad spectrum CBD plus 2mg of melatonin per gummy. You’ll be counting sheep in no time.
Don’t like gummies and want an oil option? The REM Series Sleep Tinctures by Relive Everyday have you covered. These include 10mg of broad spectrum per serving and add 15mg of Rest Terpene Blend, which includes lavender, jasmine and chamomile.
This Valentine’s Day, whether you’re celebrating someone special in your life, or celebrating the special you, we wish you love, joy and happiness.
