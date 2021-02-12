Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Roadmap to Recovery update; Additional regions to move into Phase 2

For immediate release: February 12, 2021   (21-036)

Media Contact:  Ginny Streeter, Communications, 360-810-1628

OLYMPIA – Today, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released updated data to support Governor Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery phased reopening plan. As the Governor announced on Thursday, the following regions will remain in Phase 2:

The following regions will move to Phase 2:

  • East
  • North Central
  • Northwest
  • Southwest
  • North

The following region will remain in Phase 1:

Phase changes will go into effect on Sunday, February 14, 2021 and will remain in effect until Monday, March 1, 2021.

Regions need to meet any three of the four metrics outlined in the Roadmap to Recovery plan in order to move into or remain in Phase 2. The four metrics include:

  • Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100k population
  • Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100k population
  • Average 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds
  • 7-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests

DOH will reassess the metrics for all eight (8) regions every two weeks and announce any phase adjustments on Thursday. The next announcement will be Thursday, February 25, 2021.

For more information visit the Roadmap to Recovery dashboard.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information.

###

