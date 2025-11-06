DOH shares new immunization tracking tool, urges respiratory vaccines ahead of holiday season

For immediate release: November 6, 2025 (25-132)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – As respiratory virus season sets in and the holidays approach, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is reminding everyone to protect themselves against COVID-19, influenza (flu), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) by getting updated vaccines for the 2025-26 respiratory virus season. These vaccines are generally covered by insurance or available at little to no cost through Washington’s Childhood Vaccine Program for people younger than 19, and through the Adult Vaccine Program for those 19 and older who are uninsured. Learn more about DOH’s guidance for each of these vaccines.

"Vaccines are the best protection we have against serious illness from COVID-19, flu, and RSV, and they can also help reduce spread and ease pressure on our health care system," said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, State Health Officer, DOH. “It can take the body a couple weeks to mount a protective response after vaccination, so now is the time to make sure you and your loved ones are up to date in preparation for the holiday season.”

New tool for understanding immunization rates in your community

To make it easier to track vaccination trends, DOH has launched a new Respiratory Immunization Dashboard that combines immunization data on flu, COVID-19, and RSV for both adults and children all in one place. The dashboard shows vaccine coverage by county and demographic, as well as total doses given statewide.

This resource comes as respiratory immunization rates continue to struggle statewide, with three consecutive seasons of decreasing vaccination rates for both COVID-19 and flu. Currently, flu and COVID-19 vaccine administration trails last season, with 9.5% fewer flu vaccine doses and 24% fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses administered this season. Last season, 41.4% of infants 0-7 months of age received an RSV immunization. So far this season, the number of RSV immunization doses administered to infants is outpacing administration at the same point last season by 21%, but many infants are still unimmunized and at higher risk of hospitalization.

In September, DOH announced a Standing Order for COVID-19 vaccines, making it easier for Washington residents to receive the immunization. Later that month, the West Coast Health Alliance announced vaccine recommendations for COVID-19, flu and RSV. DOH continues to align with those recommendations.

Our website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Get updates by following us on social media.

###