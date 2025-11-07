State disciplines health care providers (11-07-2025)

For immediate release: November 7, 2025 (25-133)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clallam County

In September 2025 the Department of Health dismissed its statement of charges against registered nursing assistant Maria Gconiwe Roon (NA61032435).

Clark County

In September 2025 the Department of Health charged naturopathic physician Lam Luong Le (NT60809300) with unprofessional conduct. In November 2022, the Oregon Board of Naturopathic Medicine indefinitely suspended Le’s credential to practice in Oregon for committing sexual misconduct against a patient.

King County

In October 2025 the Department of Health and massage therapist Lukela Thanh-Hai Los Banos (MA60756509) entered an agreed order placing Los Banos’s credential on probation for 24 months. In September 2023, Los Banos performed a session on a patient which later required medical care.

In September 2025 the Department of Health denied David Manuel Flores’s (CG61622358) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential. In April 2024, Flores was convicted of second-degree vehicle prowl, a gross misdemeanor, and third-degree escape, a misdemeanor.

In October 2025 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor Albert C. Virachismith (CG61136396) with unprofessional conduct. Between August 2020 and February 2023, Virachismith allegedly solicited money from a client, made inappropriate comments and engaged in unprofessional behavior during work hours.

In September 2025 the Department of Health released independent clinical social worker Alison Jane Williams (LW61362227) from the terms and conditions of a 2023 agreement and terminated monitoring.

Lewis County

In September 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Joshua James Tatum’s (CG61277356) agency affiliated counselor credential.

In October 2025 the Department of Health charged substance use disorder professional trainee Ashley M. Williams (CO61038645) with unprofessional conduct. In November 2024, Williams allegedly reported being too intoxicated to work and shared her personal phone number and personal information with a patient.

Spokane County

In September 2025 the Department of Health rescinded Jessica Marie Mattingly’s (NC61056780) certified nursing assistant credential after determining it was issued in error. Mattingly’s application was moved to pending status, and she may reapply or submit additional material to demonstrate eligibility for licensure under Washington law.

Stevens County

In October 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission withdrew its statement of charges against pharmacist Richard D. Manson (PH00019644).

In October 2025 the Department of Health notified Barbarann Gabrielle Kuik (CU61620566, MG61401812, MC61517740) of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order for the unlicensed practice of mental health counseling and marriage and family therapy. Between October 2023 and June 2024, Kuik provided counseling sessions to patients without the required credentials. Kuik’s applications for credentials are being processed.