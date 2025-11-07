State disciplines health care providers (11-07-2025)
For immediate release: November 7, 2025 (25-133)
Contact: DOH Communications
Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700
OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.
The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.
Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.
Clallam County
In September 2025 the Department of Health dismissed its statement of charges against registered nursing assistant Maria Gconiwe Roon (NA61032435).
Clark County
In September 2025 the Department of Health charged naturopathic physician Lam Luong Le (NT60809300) with unprofessional conduct. In November 2022, the Oregon Board of Naturopathic Medicine indefinitely suspended Le’s credential to practice in Oregon for committing sexual misconduct against a patient.
King County
In October 2025 the Department of Health and massage therapist Lukela Thanh-Hai Los Banos (MA60756509) entered an agreed order placing Los Banos’s credential on probation for 24 months. In September 2023, Los Banos performed a session on a patient which later required medical care.
In September 2025 the Department of Health denied David Manuel Flores’s (CG61622358) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential. In April 2024, Flores was convicted of second-degree vehicle prowl, a gross misdemeanor, and third-degree escape, a misdemeanor.
In October 2025 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor Albert C. Virachismith (CG61136396) with unprofessional conduct. Between August 2020 and February 2023, Virachismith allegedly solicited money from a client, made inappropriate comments and engaged in unprofessional behavior during work hours.
In September 2025 the Department of Health released independent clinical social worker Alison Jane Williams (LW61362227) from the terms and conditions of a 2023 agreement and terminated monitoring.
Lewis County
In September 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Joshua James Tatum’s (CG61277356) agency affiliated counselor credential.
In October 2025 the Department of Health charged substance use disorder professional trainee Ashley M. Williams (CO61038645) with unprofessional conduct. In November 2024, Williams allegedly reported being too intoxicated to work and shared her personal phone number and personal information with a patient.
Spokane County
In September 2025 the Department of Health rescinded Jessica Marie Mattingly’s (NC61056780) certified nursing assistant credential after determining it was issued in error. Mattingly’s application was moved to pending status, and she may reapply or submit additional material to demonstrate eligibility for licensure under Washington law.
Stevens County
In October 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission withdrew its statement of charges against pharmacist Richard D. Manson (PH00019644).
In October 2025 the Department of Health notified Barbarann Gabrielle Kuik (CU61620566, MG61401812, MC61517740) of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order for the unlicensed practice of mental health counseling and marriage and family therapy. Between October 2023 and June 2024, Kuik provided counseling sessions to patients without the required credentials. Kuik’s applications for credentials are being processed.
In September 2025 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Hinda Ahmed Mohamed (NC60341097) with unprofessional conduct. In February 2025, Mohamed allegedly borrowed $21,500 from a client. Mohamed has not responded to the department’s request for information.
Whatcom County
In October 2025 the Department of Health amended its statement of charges against acupuncture practitioner Timothy A. Baglio (AC60055447). Between September 2024 and March 2025, Baglio allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments to a patient and committed sexual misconduct. A criminal investigation has been opened by the Bellingham Police Department.
In October 2025 the Department of Health charged certified home care aide and registered nursing assistant Emily Sue Millious (HM60776247, NA60695437) with unprofessional conduct. In May 2024, Millious allegedly failed two employer-administered breath tests and was subsequently terminated.
In September 2025 the Department of Health rescinded Amy Raye Kornelis’s (NC10062489) certified nursing assistant credential after determining it was issued in error. Kornelis’s application was moved to pending status, and she may reapply or submit additional material to demonstrate eligibility for licensure under Washington law.
Yakima County
In October 2025 the Department of Health placed Holly Ann Adkins’s (NA00144820) registered nursing assistant credential on probation for two years, during which Adkins must comply with all terms and conditions of the order. In December 2023, Adkins accepted $2,000 from a client.
Out of State
Hawaii: In October 2025 the Department of Health released mental health counselor Holly Vashti George (LH60150698) from the terms and conditions of a 2023agreed order and terminated monitoring.
Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.
Our website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Get updates by following us on social media.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.