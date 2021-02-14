Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Burgum waives hours of service for haulers of propane, gasoline and diesel fuels

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today signed an executive order granting a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting propane, gasoline and diesel fuels.

Inventories of propane, gasoline and diesel fuels are low as a result of recent increased demands due to severe winter weather, the order states. Waiving the hours of service requirement will help carriers avoid delays and deliver the fuels to meet North Dakota’s needs.

The 30-day waiver is effective today. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

The order can be viewed here.

