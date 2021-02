Robert Cannon Named Top 10 Entrepreneurs: NY Weekly

Robert Cannon

NY Weekly’s Advice From Top 10 Entrepreneurs in 2021

HARRISON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NY Weekly features 10 entrepreneurs who share their secret to success and Robert Cannon of Cannon Wealth Solutions shares his advice to Entrepreneurs .Robert Cannon is the CEO of Cannon Wealth Solutions . Robert Cannon, AIFAhas more than three decades of experience working with affluent investors, businesses, and hedge funds across the United States. He is the creator of the Maverick Investment System . The system places a key focus on creating lifetime income plans for retirement, and in doing so, Robert guides his clients through a very distinctive wealth management and investment process that is specifically designed for financially successful individuals, couples, and families.