Maine DOE Update – February 12, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

All counties now green with Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford, and York counties joining designation.

The Mills Administration today released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support to students safely.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) continue to review evidence that indicates lower transmission of COVID-19 in schools compared to the general population. Over the last 30 days, the rate of new cases is 36 per 10,000 staff and students, compared to 81 per 10,000 people statewide. Evidence continues to demonstrate that in-person learning in schools that follow public health precautions can be conducted safely without increased transmission of COVID-19. | More

Governor Janet Mills and the Maine Department of Education announced today that the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) has selected Maine for its 2021 DON’T QUIT! Campaign, a national effort to encourage physical fitness in youth. As part of the campaign, the NFGFC, which seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness, will gift DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to three Maine schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness to help them construct fitness centers. | More

The Maine Department of Education is sponsoring a workshop by Amber Coleman-Mortley, Moving Beyond the Movement: Fostering Authentic Transformation for Sustainable Outcomes. This Learning Series was originally scheduled for earlier this month but it has been rescheduled and the registration has opened back up for additional attendees! Please see the updated dates below. | More

The Maine Department of Education is excited to be working with News Center Maine on a two-week campaign that aims to give Maine schools staff and teachers the giant shout out and thank you they deserve. With Valentine’s Day and the national #LoveTeaching week just around the corner, the Maine DOE and News Center Maine have formed a unique partnership to broadcast video messages from schools across Maine showcasing the amazing heroes that work in our local schools and districts. | More

After an all-nighter of Senate votes last Thursday evening through 5:30am Friday, and a full day of Senate work thereafter, Maine’s Senator Angus King made sure to meet with Kalli Sternberg of Machias, a high school senior at Washington Academy in East Machias. Kalli was the winner of an Instagram photo contest hosted by the Maine Department Of Education’s new initiative WAVES (Wilderness Activities and Virtual Engagement for Students), which granted her the opportunity to meet with Senator King. | More

Jessi Wright, MBA, ATP has been named the new Director for the Maine CITE Program, the Assistive Technology (AT) program for the state of Maine. Jessi began her duties on February 1, 2021. Jessi was previously the Director of the West Virginia State Assistive Technology Program located at the West Virginia University Center for Excellence in Disabilities. | More

The Pre-K For ME Curriculum has an exciting new addition! Over the last year, the Maine Department of Education has been creating unit specific Family Links which complement each unit of study and deepen children’s learning and interactions related to the unit content. This new resource is designed to enhance instruction by bridging activities in the classroom with extension activities at home. Families and caregivers will learn more about the focus for each unit of study, including the books, songs, and poems that teachers are using in the classroom. Developmental highlights and parenting tips are also offered. | More

Whether your students are exploring energy alternatives, their carbon footprint, how to protect ecosystems and water sources, sea level rise along the coast, warming in the Gulf of Maine, or mitigating health costs of Lyme, mosquito-borne illnesses and damage to Maine’s infrastructure, we want to hear from you! | More

The Maine Department of Education is excited to announce an opportunity for middle and high school teachers to participate in cross-cultural partnerships with schools in France. This opportunity has been made possible through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Académie de Nantes, the governmental body overseeing education in the Pays de la Loire region of France. | More

Maine DOE team member Kelley Heath is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Kelley. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here