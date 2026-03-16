Piscataquis Valley Adult Education Cooperative Expands Workforce Training to Strengthen Rural Maine Communities

Since its establishment in 2005, the Piscataquis Valley Adult Education Cooperative (PVAEC) has been dedicated to expanding educational opportunities for residents across central and northern Maine. Serving RSU 68, AOS 94, MSAD 4, and MSAD 41 — a region encompassing 29 towns and more than 800 square miles across Piscataquis and northern Penobscot Counties — PVAEC continues to play a vital role in strengthening Maine’s rural workforce.

In 2022, PVAEC undertook a comprehensive assessment of regional workforce needs. The findings revealed strong demand — and a limited supply — of qualified workers in two critical sectors: commercial driver’s license (CDL) occupations and health care. In response, PVAEC launched a strategic expansion of its workforce training programs, with the goal of delivering high-quality, affordable training close to home.

Today, PVAEC operates workforce training facilities in Dover-Foxcroft and Dexter, providing accessible opportunities for residents of Piscataquis and Penobscot Counties and other rural communities. These programs open doors to stable, in-demand careers, strengthening local economies and helping employers fill essential positions.

Affordability remains central to PVAEC’s mission. Through a long-standing partnership with Eastern Maine Development Corporation, qualifying students may receive full tuition coverage, eliminating financial barriers that often prevent rural learners from pursuing workforce training. Whether preparing for a first career or transitioning after a job loss, students can access no-cost, local pathways to employment.

In addition to training, PVAEC supports informed career decision-making by helping students explore options before enrollment. Participants learn about job availability, wage expectations, and licensing requirements across Maine. Once enrolled, students receive job-specific instruction, exam preparation, and hands-on experience aligned with employer needs.

Graduates frequently secure employment immediately upon completion, reflecting strong partnerships with regional employers. Since 2024, PVAEC has served students from across Maine — from Lewiston to Jackman, Parsonsfield to Perry — demonstrating the program’s statewide reach and impact.

One key partner, Hibbard Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Dover-Foxcroft, credits the collaboration with strengthening both workforce readiness and employee development.

“The opportunity to partner with PVAEC to support the educational aspirations, along with the workforce needs, of our community, was an obvious choice,” Tyler Parkhurst, Licensed Multi-Level Administrator at Hibbard Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, said. “Students learn in a supportive environment with experienced clinical staff who provide not only the curriculum but mentorship, as well. We are already seeing dividends from our partnership, both through staff furthering their education and new faces gaining hands-on experience.”

For students, the programs are life changing.

“I just can’t believe how well I’m doing,” Melissa Foran, a PVAEC medical student, said. “Thank you for all the encouragement. I won’t forget this.”

Stephen Maynard, another medical student, shared: “It helps to have good teachers. It’s nice to have instructors who care about their patients and residents.”

For Amber Tibbetts, this opportunity provided a new direction.

“All my life, I wanted to be in the health care field, but I didn’t think I was smart enough,” Tibbetts said. “After speaking with PVAEC, I enrolled in the CNA program, and today I am a home health aide for Gentiva Hospice. I could not be happier. The process was super easy.”



PVAEC’s workforce training efforts are guided by three principles: delivering high-quality local training, preparing graduates for careers with competitive wages and benefits, and sustaining rural Maine communities. By creating career pathways close to home, PVAEC helps prevent the outmigration of residents seeking opportunity elsewhere, preserving both local economies and community connections.

Looking ahead, PVAEC continues to monitor workforce trends and plans to expand training options as needs evolve. With strong partnerships — including with Northern Light Mayo Hospital, Piscataquis County Economic Development Council, Eastern Maine Development Corporation, Alternative Correctional Healthcare, Russell Park Rehabilitation & Living Center, Northland Living Center, Tri-County Technical Center, and its member school districts — PVAEC remains committed to serving as a cornerstone of workforce development in rural Maine.

Through collaboration, innovation, and a deep commitment to community, PVAEC is ensuring that Maine residents can build meaningful careers — without leaving home.

This story was written in collaboration with the Piscataquis Valley Adult Education Cooperative. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.