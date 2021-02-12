Special Education Post-School Outcomes Collection
Public School Districts Only
The Special Education Post-School Outcomes report for submitting contact information for students with a disability who exited special education in 2019-2020 school year is located on the NDE Portal under the Data Collection tab. An activation code is required to add the collection to a Portal account.
Accurate student contact information will assure your students will be contacted and included in this required Post School Outcome collection. Please be sure to scroll down on the report to enter each student’s contact information as indicated. This collection is considered for each school district’s annual federally required “determination”.