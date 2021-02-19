HOW VETERINARIANS CAN ATTRACT NEW CUSTOMERS

Veterinary Marketing Agency Veterinary Marketing Agency

PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Build it and they will come, right? Not exactly. Although your veterinary website is a vital tool you need to grow your business, you have to implement strategies that will not only attract visitors but convert them into customers.

Getting high-quality leads isn’t an easy process. But, the good news is that we’re here to help. Keep reading to find out ways you can attract more customers to your veterinary practice.

Know Your Ideal Customer

The most important step to getting new veterinary clients is to know who they are. You don’t have to know them by name and face, but know valuable information about them.

To narrow down your audience, considering the following questions:

Are they dog owners? Cat owners? Exotic pet owners?

How much do they spend monthly on their pets?

What type of petcare brands do they use?

Where do they live?

What social media channels do they use the most?

How do they get information? Social media or Email?

Knowing this information allows you to market specifically to them. Laser-focused marketing increases your chances of getting paid customers.

How can you find this type of data about your target audience? Tools like Google’s Marketer’s Almanac is free to use and helps you gather data about your ideal customer.

Establish Your Brand

Branding is more than color schemes and well-designed logos. It is the image that defines your practice and sets you apart from your competitors. Think of branding as your unique personality.

Why is branding worth the effort? Research proves that it increases trust and authenticity. 86% of consumers say that authenticity is an important factor when deciding who they do business with.

To get started with branding, consider the following:

What are your values?

What message do you want to convey?

What features make your business special?

Utilize Landing Pages

Landing pages are a powerful tool for getting new customers. Their primary function is to drive conversions by encouraging visitors to take an action — i.e., fill out a form, schedule an appointment.

But, it’s not enough to have one landing page. You have to create specific landing pages that cater to a specific stream of traffic.

For example, set up one landing page for email campaigns, another for paid ads, and another for social media traffic.

Is it absolutely necessary to have more than one landing page? Research says so. Marketing surveys prove that having 10-15 landing pages can increase your leads by 55%.

Get Social

There are currently 231 million social media users in the United States. It would be silly to not take advantage of social media for veterinary marketing.

Social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook are great for communicating your business’ brand through pictures and video — with videos being the most effective.

Research shows that videos are more engaging than photos and are more likely to get shared on social media.

Showcasing happy pets and happy owners is a surefire way to encourage people to stop by your veterinary practice. Who doesn’t love videos of cute and cuddly animals?

Testimonials and heartwarming stories are another way to get social media shares and attract potential customers.

Email Marketing Offer Freebies

A key to converting idle visitors into paying customers is to remarket to them through. One way you can do this is through email marketing.

Surveys show that email marketing is not only effective but profitable. The ROI for email marketing can be as high as 4400%.

Why is it so powerful? Marketers believe that email is a personal form of communication. It helps you establish trust with your leads. In fact, 47% of consumers prefer email for branding communication.

While some emails can come off as spammy, the key to successful email marketing is to offer value.

For example, you can send weekly newsletters with tips on how to care for their pets. This not only provides valuable information for potential customers but it helps build trust.

Offer Freebies

We know that mail marketing is a powerful form of communication. But, how do you get people to hand over their email address? Offer freebies.

First-time visitors to your website are reluctant to give you their contact information. But they will most likely exchange their email for something of value.

For instance, you could offer them a free PDF or eBook on 5 Ways to Stop Your Pet From Ruining Your Furniture. Another way to get more leads is to encourage visitors to sign up for vaccination and check-up reminders.

These offers are enticing enough for website visitors to give you their contact info.

Start a Blog

Blogging is an often-underutilized veterinary marketing method. Blogs provide engaging content for current customers and help attract new ones.

Specifically, blogs containing veterinary SEO keywords help increase your website’s visibility and search engine ranking. The higher you rank on Google, the more visitors and potential customers.

Another reason why you should start a veterinary blog is that it establishes your practice as an authority for providing relevant answers to your audiences’ questions. This is one of the ways to gain the trust of first-time website visitors.

Make the Most of Your Veterinary Marketing

The techniques mentioned today will help you build a strong and effective veterinary clinic marketing plan. The goal is to make a connection with your audience and provide useful content.

Attracting new customers is hard work, but you don’t have to do it alone. Veterinary marketing services can take the load off executing the methods discussed today.