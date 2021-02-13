Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DFI Shares Video Reading of "Sam and the Lucky Money" In Recognition of Start of 2021 Lunar New Year

Olympia – In celebration of the start of the Lunar New Year Friday, Feb. 12, and in an effort to promote financial education in the classroom, the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) is sharing a video reading of “Sam and the Lucky Money” by Karen Chinn.

“Financial education – part of DFI’s mission - can be shared with young people in a variety of ways, including in the reading of books like ‘Sam and the Lucky Money’,” DFI Director Charlie Clark said. “Giving or donating is an important financial concept, and this book provides a great way to start those conversations.”

Recognizing that many Washington elementary students are returning to in-person classrooms, DFI also is offering 100 educators a copy of the book (appropriate for ages 4-8) to share with their students, and a copy of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s companion parent guide to use in creating a lesson plan. DFI will mail a book and guide to the first 100 educators who place their order at Sam and the Lucky Money Order Form. Those wishing to purchase a book on their own may also access a PDF of the CFPB guides at Parent reading guide for "Sam and the Lucky Money.” 

DFI encourages and supports financial education learning for all ages and offers a host of resources at Financial Education Information and Resources. DFI staff currently provides virtual workshops on topics ranging from budgeting and saving, identity theft and financial fraud prevention, credit and debt, overall financial health and more. Educators and organizations may request a presentation at Financial Education Presentation Request.

