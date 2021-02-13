Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT Opens New Photo Center in Hermitage

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that a new photo license center has opened in Hermitage, Mercer County. 

This new photo license center is located at 1749 East State Street in Hermitage, co-located with AAA, offering photo services only. Customers in need of a photo must have a current camera card to obtain photo services. The center will have one photo station to better serve the needs of customers in the Hermitage area. Hours of operation for the new location are Monday through Friday, from 9 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday, from 9 AM to 1 PM.

For a full list of driver license centers and their services, please visit the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website. 

Additionally, Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

MEDIA CONTACT: Diego Sandino, dsandino@pa.gov or 717-645-8296

