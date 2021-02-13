PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for State Route 228 (Ekastown Road) in Buffalo and Clinton Townships, Butler County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the State Route 228 Ekastown West 3R Project on State Route 228 (Ekastown Road) in Buffalo and Clinton Townships, Butler County.

The presentation will be available February 16 through March 9, 2021. A comment form is available on the project page which allows you to communicate your comments, and concerns regarding the project.

This project involves the resurfacing, restoration, and rehabilitation of State Route 228 Section 204 (Ekastown Road) from the Roundabout at Saxonburg Blvd to approx. 300-feet North of Sarver Road in Buffalo and Clinton Townships, Butler County. The existing corridor consists of 10-foot lanes and 3-foot shoulders with one substandard horizontal curve adjacent to Glenn Drive.

The proposed roadway will be widened to 11-foot lanes and 4-foot shoulders. The roadway curvature throughout the corridor will be corrected to align within current design standard including the realignment of the existing substandard horizontal curve adjacent to Glenn Drive. Additionally, improvements and upgrades will be made to drainage, signing, and pavement markings. This project will include small strips of Right-of-Way acquisition throughout the project and relocation of existing utilities.

Traffic through the construction project is anticipated to be facilitated utilizing a combination of short-term flagging, one-way detours, and a potential weekend detour.

The anticipated Bid Opening is in March of 2023 with the construction season concluding in the Fall of 2023. This project has an estimated construction cost of approximately $8.3 M.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. The purpose of the plans display for this bridge replacement project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, click the Butler County box, and then choose Ekastown West 3R Project tile.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Russell Rossi, Project Manager, at rrossi@pa.gov or 724-357-4812 .

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.