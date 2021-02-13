I-95 North, I-76 Lane Closures Next Week for Bridge Inspections in Delaware, Philadelphia Counties

King of Prussia PA – Daytime lane closures are scheduled next week on northbound Interstate 95 and both directions on Interstate 76 in Delaware and Philadelphia counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, February 15, through Wednesday, February 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Route 320/Route 352 and I-476 North interchanges in the City of Chester, Delaware County;

Tuesday, February 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 at the U.S. 1 (City Avenue) Interchange in Philadelphia; and

Wednesday, February 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 at the U.S. 1 (City Avenue) Interchange in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #