I-95 South Among Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Tree Trimming Operations in the Philadelphia Region

02/12/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound Interstate 95 is among several state highways that will be restricted next week in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties for tree trimming operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Tuesday, February 16, and Wednesday, February 17, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on Route 263 (York Road) between West Bristol Road and Ivyland Road in Warminster Township, Bucks County;

Tuesday, February 16, through Friday, February 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) between Valley Park Road and Country Club Road/Ferry Lane in Schuylkill Township, Chester County;

Tuesday, February 16, through Friday, February 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Charlestown Road between Swiss Lane and Pickering Dam Road in Charlestown Township, Chester County;

Tuesday, February 16, through Saturday, February 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Valleybrook Road and Wawa Road in Chester Heights Borough, Delaware County; and

Wednesday, February 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Route 63 West/Woodhaven Road and Academy Road interchanges in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on these tree trimming operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #