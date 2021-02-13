(New Closure Date): Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Route 772, Anderson Ferry Road, in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The closure of the Route 772 (Anderson Ferry Road) bridge spanning Donegal Creek between Musser Road (Route 4017) and Rock Point Road (T-673) in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County, has been rescheduled.

The bridge initially was scheduled to close for a replacement project on Monday, February 15, but will now close on Monday, February 22. The bridge is expected to be open to traffic by September 14.

A detour will be in place using Colebrook Road (Route 4046), Donegal Springs Road (Route 4002), Angle Street (Route 4015) and Main Street (Route 230).

This bridge is the second of a $2,877,000 two-bridge contract awarded to Susquehanna Valley Construction, Corp., of New Cumberland, PA. A bridge on Route 230 spanning Donegal Creek in Mount Joy Township was completed last year.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018