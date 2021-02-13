Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,986 in the last 365 days.

New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

For Immediate Release: February 11, 2021 Contact: 212-417-5801 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review will meet on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via video conference call (Webex).

Pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.1 issued on March 12, 2020, and subsequent Executive Orders extending the relevant provision in Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held remotely by video conference call (WebEx). The public has the right to attend remotely.

WHO: Syracuse Regional Board of Review

WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board

WHEN: Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

To attend:

Join from the meeting link https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m934212719b759d432680e33d17215345

Join by meeting number Meeting number (access code): 185 145 4202 Meeting password: CCpSWr7Mu27

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only) +1-518-549-0500,,1851454202## USA Toll

Join by phone +1-518-549-0500 USA Toll

Join from a video system or application Dial 1851454202@meetny.webex.com You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business Dial 1851454202.meetny@lync.webex.com Need help? Go to https://help.webex.com

Contact Brian Tollisen, Deputy Director, if you have any questions at brian.tollisen@dos.ny.gov

###

You just read:

New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.