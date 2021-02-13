For Immediate Release:

February 11, 2021

New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review will meet on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via video conference call (Webex).

Pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.1 issued on March 12, 2020, and subsequent Executive Orders extending the relevant provision in Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held remotely by video conference call (WebEx). The public has the right to attend remotely.

WHO: Syracuse Regional Board of Review WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

To attend:

Join from the meeting link https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m934212719b759d432680e33d17215345

Join by meeting number Meeting number (access code): 185 145 4202 Meeting password: CCpSWr7Mu27

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only) +1-518-549-0500,,1851454202## USA Toll

Join by phone +1-518-549-0500 USA Toll

Join from a video system or application Dial 1851454202@meetny.webex.com You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business Dial 1851454202.meetny@lync.webex.com Need help? Go to https://help.webex.com

Contact Brian Tollisen, Deputy Director, if you have any questions at brian.tollisen@dos.ny.gov

