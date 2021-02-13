New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
Members of the New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review will meet on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via video conference call (Webex).
Pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.1 issued on March 12, 2020, and subsequent Executive Orders extending the relevant provision in Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held remotely by video conference call (WebEx). The public has the right to attend remotely.
|WHO:
|Syracuse Regional Board of Review
|WHAT:
|Monthly Meeting of the Board
|WHEN:
|Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
To attend:
Join from the meeting link https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m934212719b759d432680e33d17215345
Join by meeting number Meeting number (access code): 185 145 4202 Meeting password: CCpSWr7Mu27
Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only) +1-518-549-0500,,1851454202## USA Toll
Join by phone +1-518-549-0500 USA Toll
Join from a video system or application Dial 1851454202@meetny.webex.com You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business Dial 1851454202.meetny@lync.webex.com Need help? Go to https://help.webex.com
Contact Brian Tollisen, Deputy Director, if you have any questions at brian.tollisen@dos.ny.gov
