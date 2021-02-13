Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 15, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Monday, February 15, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(308) Brian Colón, State Auditor            (Nichols/Miller)

(305) Hector Balderas, Attorney General     (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

(370) Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Secretary of State     (Nichols/Miller)

(394) Tim Eichenberg, State Treasurer     (Torres/Miller)

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(790) Department of Public Safety, Tim Q. Johnson, Acting Secretary     (Rabin/Jimenez)

(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission     (Wan/Miner)

          John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department     (Wan/Miner)

          Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary

(516) Department of Game and Fish, Michael Sloan, Director        (Wan/Miner)

(539) State Land Office, Stephanie Garcia Richards, Commissioner of Public Lands      (Wan/Miner)

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 21     RETIREE HEALTH CARE ACT     (GONZALES/FIGUEROA)

For public participation send an email to SFC@nmlegis.gov. There will be a limit of 10 speakers; 5 in favor and 5 opposed, chosen on a first come, first served basis. All submissions should include the Bill Number, representing “for” or “against”. The deadline is 24 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you wish to provide written comments please send them to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmleg.gov. All Committee Members will have access to our written comments.  

(337) State Investment Council, Steve Moise, State Investment Officer     (Iglesias/Miller)

(366) Public Employees Retirement Association     (Jorgensen/Miller)

          Greg Trujillo, Interim Executive Director

(352) Educational Retirement Board, Jan Goodwin, Executive Director     (Jorgensen/Miller)

(343) Retiree Health Care Authority. Dave Archuleta, Executive Director     (Jorgensen/Miller)

Update of General Fund Estimates

     Department of Finance and Administration. Debbie Romero, Acting Cabinet Secretary

     Taxation and Revenue Department. Stephanie Schardin-Clarke, Secretary

     Legislative Finance Committee, Dawn Iglesias, Chief Economist

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 138     STATEWIDE DAM PROJECTS     (CAMPOS)

SB 173     MEAT PROCESSING PROGRAM     (WOODS)

SB 185     NM-GROWN PRODUCE IN SENIOR CENTERS     (STEFANICS)

SB 214     PIPELINE FOR ACEQUIA DE LAS VEGAS     (CAMPOS)

SB 296     INCREASE PENALTIES FOR ENVIRO VIOLATIONS     (McKENNA)

SB 297     STATE AGENCY RENEWABLE ENERGY PURCHASES     (HICKEY)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gld/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8. For written comment send an email to SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and email address by Monday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 236     INDEPENDENT CARLSBAD COMMUNITY COLLEGE     (KERNAN)

SB 234     LOTTERY FOR HOME SCHOOL STUDENTS     (PIRTLE)

SB 240     VOCATIONAL TRAINING SCHOLARSHIP ACT     (PIRTLE)

SB 263     ADULT DIPLOMAS PROGRAM    (BRANDT)

SB 271     PURPLE STAR PUBLIC SCHOOL PROGRAM     (POPE)

SB 272     MILITARY FAMILY EARLY SCHOOL ENROLLMENT     (POPE)

SB 303     CHANGE ED RETIREMENT BOARD MEMBERSHIP     (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SJM 1     FUND BUREAU OF INDIAN EDUCATION     (PINTO)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 14 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 182     THREATENING A PUBLIC OFFICIAL CRIME     (CERVANTES)

SB 192     LAW ENFORCEMENT DISCLOSURE OF EVIDENCE     (LOPEZ)

SB 191     BRIDGES ACROSS NM PROGRAM     (LOPEZ)

SB 51     CHARTER SCHOOL ENROLLMENT PREFERENCE     (HEMPHILL)

SB 190     DEV DISABILITIES PLANNING COUNCIL     (HEMPHILL)

SB 194     PUBLIC CORRUPTION ACT     (MOORES/McQUEEN)

SB 200     TELEDENTISTRY DEFINITION     (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 201     NURSE ANESTHETIST INDEPENDENT ROLE     (PADILLA)

SB 213     PROHIBIT GAY OR TRANS PANIC DEFENSE     (CANDELARIA)

SB 215     INCREASE REIMBURSEMENT IN AGING NETWORK     (GONZALES)

SB 216     POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE     (CANDELARIA)

For spoken public comment register at https://ggle.io/3pe5. If there is a high volume of requests for public comment, not everyone may be able to speak. For written comment send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Written comments are limited to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 14 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you do not receive a response, check your junk email.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 332     SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICTS     (BACA)

SB 361     RURAL TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND     (PADILLA)

For public participation send an email for the above agenda items only to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Public comment is limited to two minutes per person. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m.  You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

PRESENTATION

     Navajo Nation Healthcare

          Honorable Daniel Tso, Chairman

          Health, Education & Human Services Committee, Navajo Nation Council

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 66     PERMITTED PERCENTAGE RATES FOR LOANS     (SOULES)

SB 71     PATIENTS’ DEBT COLLECTION PROTECTION ACT     (DUHIGG)

*SB 74     PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL     (BACA)

SB 86     USE OF WATER FOR OIL & GAS OPERATIONS     (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 96     MATERNAL MORTALITY CASE REVIEWS     (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 114     MEDICAL AND GERIATRIC PAROLE PROCEDURE     (O’NEILL)

SB 122     NON-PHARMACIST USE OF INSIGNIAS     (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 266     STAGGER CERTAIN JUDICIAL TERMS     (IVEY-SOTO)

SB 267     ADD MOUNTED PATROL TO LAW ENFORCEMENT     (PIRTLE)

*SB 286     EMERGENCY CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION PROCEDURE     (IVEY-SOTO)

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. If you wish to provide written comments, keep them to 300 words or less.  The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 14 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 48     ELECTION CHANGES     (WOODS)

*SB 254     FILLING U.S. REPRESENTATIVE VACANCIES     (MOORES)

SB 304     VOTING DISTRICT GEOGRAPHIC DATA     (McKENNA)

SJR 8     STATEWIDE MILLAGE FOR SCHOOLS, CA     (STEWART)

For public participation send an email to SRC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 14 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

 Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 64     FEDERALLY INSURED OBLIGATIONS     (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 93     BROADBAND ACCESS & EXPANSION ACT     (PADILLA)

*SB 121     STATE TRANSPORTATION BONDS FOR PROJECTS     (GONZALES)

C/SB 49     USES OF LOCAL ECON DEVELOPMENT FUNDING     (WOODS)

SB 91     LOCAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT RETAIL BUSINESSES     (GRIGGS)

SB 12     REVISED UNIFORM LAW ON NOTARIAL ACTS     (IVEY-SOTO/BALDONADO)

SB 79     SMALL BUSINESS PANDEMIC TAKINGS REPARATIONS     (PIRTLE)

SB 129     AMENDING WORK AND SAVE ACT     (TALLMAN)

SB 130     PURCHASE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES     (SOULES)

SB 133     RURAL AIR SERVICE ENHANCEMENT ACT     (GONZALES/GARCIA, H)

SB 143     PUBLIC- PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP ACT     (CAMPOS)

SB 147     MANDATORY FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY     (GALLEGOS)

SB 153     GAMING TAX CREDIT     (CAMPOS)

SB 164     STUDENT LOAN BILL OF RIGHTS     (DUHIGG)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 16 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

