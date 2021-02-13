Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 15, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Monday, February 15, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(308) Brian Colón, State Auditor (Nichols/Miller)

(305) Hector Balderas, Attorney General (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

(370) Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Secretary of State (Nichols/Miller)

(394) Tim Eichenberg, State Treasurer (Torres/Miller)

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(790) Department of Public Safety, Tim Q. Johnson, Acting Secretary (Rabin/Jimenez)

(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission (Wan/Miner)

John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (Wan/Miner)

Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary

(516) Department of Game and Fish, Michael Sloan, Director (Wan/Miner)

(539) State Land Office, Stephanie Garcia Richards, Commissioner of Public Lands (Wan/Miner)

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 21 RETIREE HEALTH CARE ACT (GONZALES/FIGUEROA)

For public participation send an email to SFC@nmlegis.gov. There will be a limit of 10 speakers; 5 in favor and 5 opposed, chosen on a first come, first served basis. All submissions should include the Bill Number, representing “for” or “against”. The deadline is 24 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you wish to provide written comments please send them to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmleg.gov. All Committee Members will have access to our written comments.

(337) State Investment Council, Steve Moise, State Investment Officer (Iglesias/Miller)

(366) Public Employees Retirement Association (Jorgensen/Miller)

Greg Trujillo, Interim Executive Director

(352) Educational Retirement Board, Jan Goodwin, Executive Director (Jorgensen/Miller)

(343) Retiree Health Care Authority. Dave Archuleta, Executive Director (Jorgensen/Miller)

Update of General Fund Estimates

Department of Finance and Administration. Debbie Romero, Acting Cabinet Secretary

Taxation and Revenue Department. Stephanie Schardin-Clarke, Secretary

Legislative Finance Committee, Dawn Iglesias, Chief Economist

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 138 STATEWIDE DAM PROJECTS (CAMPOS)

SB 173 MEAT PROCESSING PROGRAM (WOODS)

SB 185 NM-GROWN PRODUCE IN SENIOR CENTERS (STEFANICS)

SB 214 PIPELINE FOR ACEQUIA DE LAS VEGAS (CAMPOS)

SB 296 INCREASE PENALTIES FOR ENVIRO VIOLATIONS (McKENNA)

SB 297 STATE AGENCY RENEWABLE ENERGY PURCHASES (HICKEY)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gld/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8. For written comment send an email to SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and email address by Monday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 236 INDEPENDENT CARLSBAD COMMUNITY COLLEGE (KERNAN)

SB 234 LOTTERY FOR HOME SCHOOL STUDENTS (PIRTLE)

SB 240 VOCATIONAL TRAINING SCHOLARSHIP ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 263 ADULT DIPLOMAS PROGRAM (BRANDT)

SB 271 PURPLE STAR PUBLIC SCHOOL PROGRAM (POPE)

SB 272 MILITARY FAMILY EARLY SCHOOL ENROLLMENT (POPE)

SB 303 CHANGE ED RETIREMENT BOARD MEMBERSHIP (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SJM 1 FUND BUREAU OF INDIAN EDUCATION (PINTO)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 14 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 182 THREATENING A PUBLIC OFFICIAL CRIME (CERVANTES)

SB 192 LAW ENFORCEMENT DISCLOSURE OF EVIDENCE (LOPEZ)

SB 191 BRIDGES ACROSS NM PROGRAM (LOPEZ)

SB 51 CHARTER SCHOOL ENROLLMENT PREFERENCE (HEMPHILL)

SB 190 DEV DISABILITIES PLANNING COUNCIL (HEMPHILL)

SB 194 PUBLIC CORRUPTION ACT (MOORES/McQUEEN)

SB 200 TELEDENTISTRY DEFINITION (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 201 NURSE ANESTHETIST INDEPENDENT ROLE (PADILLA)

SB 213 PROHIBIT GAY OR TRANS PANIC DEFENSE (CANDELARIA)

SB 215 INCREASE REIMBURSEMENT IN AGING NETWORK (GONZALES)

SB 216 POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (CANDELARIA)

For spoken public comment register at https://ggle.io/3pe5. If there is a high volume of requests for public comment, not everyone may be able to speak. For written comment send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Written comments are limited to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 14 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you do not receive a response, check your junk email.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 332 SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICTS (BACA)

SB 361 RURAL TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND (PADILLA)

For public participation send an email for the above agenda items only to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Public comment is limited to two minutes per person. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

PRESENTATION

Navajo Nation Healthcare

Honorable Daniel Tso, Chairman

Health, Education & Human Services Committee, Navajo Nation Council

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 66 PERMITTED PERCENTAGE RATES FOR LOANS (SOULES)

SB 71 PATIENTS’ DEBT COLLECTION PROTECTION ACT (DUHIGG)

*SB 74 PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL (BACA)

SB 86 USE OF WATER FOR OIL & GAS OPERATIONS (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 96 MATERNAL MORTALITY CASE REVIEWS (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 114 MEDICAL AND GERIATRIC PAROLE PROCEDURE (O’NEILL)

SB 122 NON-PHARMACIST USE OF INSIGNIAS (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 266 STAGGER CERTAIN JUDICIAL TERMS (IVEY-SOTO)

SB 267 ADD MOUNTED PATROL TO LAW ENFORCEMENT (PIRTLE)

*SB 286 EMERGENCY CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION PROCEDURE (IVEY-SOTO)

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. If you wish to provide written comments, keep them to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 14 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 48 ELECTION CHANGES (WOODS)

*SB 254 FILLING U.S. REPRESENTATIVE VACANCIES (MOORES)

SB 304 VOTING DISTRICT GEOGRAPHIC DATA (McKENNA)

SJR 8 STATEWIDE MILLAGE FOR SCHOOLS, CA (STEWART)

For public participation send an email to SRC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 14 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 64 FEDERALLY INSURED OBLIGATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 93 BROADBAND ACCESS & EXPANSION ACT (PADILLA)

*SB 121 STATE TRANSPORTATION BONDS FOR PROJECTS (GONZALES)

C/SB 49 USES OF LOCAL ECON DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (WOODS)

SB 91 LOCAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT RETAIL BUSINESSES (GRIGGS)

SB 12 REVISED UNIFORM LAW ON NOTARIAL ACTS (IVEY-SOTO/BALDONADO)

SB 79 SMALL BUSINESS PANDEMIC TAKINGS REPARATIONS (PIRTLE)

SB 129 AMENDING WORK AND SAVE ACT (TALLMAN)

SB 130 PURCHASE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES (SOULES)

SB 133 RURAL AIR SERVICE ENHANCEMENT ACT (GONZALES/GARCIA, H)

SB 143 PUBLIC- PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP ACT (CAMPOS)

SB 147 MANDATORY FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (GALLEGOS)

SB 153 GAMING TAX CREDIT (CAMPOS)

SB 164 STUDENT LOAN BILL OF RIGHTS (DUHIGG)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 16 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

###