Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday, February 13, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Saturday, February 13, 2021

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Saturday, February 13, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 155 ENERGY TRANSMISSION AUTHORITY CHANGES (TALLMAN)

SB 149 PROHIBIT NEW FRACKING LICENSES (SEDILLO LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 243 REMOVE SOME SOLAR ENERGY GRT DEDUCTIONS (HICKEY)

SB 180 REFORESTATION CENTER ACT (WOODS)

*SB 276 REGIONAL HAZMAT RESPONSE VOLUNTEER TEAMS (PINTO)

SB 113 WIRING FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM (SOULES)

SB 156 RATEPAYER RELIEF ACT (SOULES)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

###