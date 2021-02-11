Governor awards grant to upgrade state forensic equipment

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $238,268 grant to the state Department of Forensic Sciences to upgrade equipment that will improve evidence gathering and timeliness in investigations.

“The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences is called on daily by law enforcement agencies throughout Alabama to analyze crucial information critical to investigations,” Gov. Ivey said. “This new and more up-to-date equipment will greatly enhance the ability of technicians to provide results in a timelier manner.”

Forensic Sciences is the sole forensic testing provider for more than 450 law enforcement agencies in Alabama, and laboratory findings produced by the department are often the key to court convictions and other evidence needs.

The department regularly conducts tests relating to forensics, drug chemistry, firearm and toolmark identification. Testing conducted using the new equipment is expected to save the state time and money and will improve the department’s ability to reduce backlogs.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Like Gov. Ivey, ADECA recognizes the hard work, long hours and true dedication that state forensic technicians place in their jobs and the importance of their tasks,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “We are pleased to be a link in this process that will benefit so many law enforcement agencies.”

Gov. Ivey notified state Forensics Director Angelo Della Manna that the grant had been approved.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

