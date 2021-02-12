Restaurant & Bar Closing Times Extended

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that given the continued decline in hospitalization and infection rates throughout New York, closing times for restaurants and bars will be extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide beginning Sunday, February 14.

"Our decisions are based on science and data and we adjust as the virus adjusts. The infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to significantly decline," Governor Cuomo said. "Accordingly, we have adjusted with arena and catering hall openings with rigorous testing and limited capacity indoor dining openings in New York City. We will also move the restaurant and bar closing hour from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide on Sunday. We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly. If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported - 237,134

Total Positive - 8,404

Percent Positive - 3.54%

7-Day Average Percent Positive - 4.04%

Patient Hospitalization - 7,068 (-274)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -869

Patients Newly Admitted - 760

Hospital Counties - 56

Number ICU - 1,358 (-44)

Number ICU with Intubation - 941 (+0)

Total Discharges - 136,491 (+834)

Deaths - 135

Total Deaths - 36,882

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 298 0.03% 28% Central New York 155 0.02% 31% Finger Lakes 340 0.03% 40% Long Island 1,231 0.04% 30% Mid-Hudson 763 0.03% 42% Mohawk Valley 129 0.03% 31% New York City 3,560 0.04% 30% North Country 71 0.02% 53% Southern Tier 190 0.03% 45% Western New York 331 0.02% 35% Statewide 7,068 0.04% 33%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 262 213 17% Central New York 262 179 29% Finger Lakes 397 256 33% Long Island 867 688 20% Mid-Hudson 685 429 38% Mohawk Valley 127 90 28% New York City 2,599 2,086 20% North Country 61 35 43% Southern Tier 126 80 38% Western New York 545 347 37% Statewide 5,931 4,403 26%

Yesterday, 237,134 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.54 percent were positive. Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 3.32% 3.03% 2.88% Central New York 1.85% 1.79% 1.74% Finger Lakes 2.82% 2.66% 2.54% Long Island 5.29% 5.17% 5.08% Mid-Hudson 5.28% 5.06% 4.98% Mohawk Valley 2.88% 2.57% 2.35% New York City 5.08% 4.95% 4.75% North Country 4.45% 4.24% 3.92% Southern Tier 1.15% 1.02% 0.95% Western New York 4.04% 3.51% 3.57% Statewide 4.31% 4.16% 4.04%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Bronx 6.74% 7.13% 6.69% Brooklyn 5.35% 5.58% 5.16% Manhattan 3.21% 3.31% 2.97% Queens 5.14% 5.42% 5.11% Staten Island 4.85% 5.04% 4.76%

Of the 1,512,690 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 19,832 84 Allegany 2,734 13 Broome 13,585 53 Cattaraugus 4,106 31 Cayuga 5,123 29 Chautauqua 6,973 33 Chemung 6,249 9 Chenango 2,298 13 Clinton 3,129 26 Columbia 3,196 18 Cortland 2,990 9 Delaware 1,340 19 Dutchess 20,595 118 Erie 61,067 331 Essex 1,215 13 Franklin 1,776 23 Fulton 2,952 35 Genesee 4,168 9 Greene 2,500 7 Hamilton 264 3 Herkimer 4,409 8 Jefferson 4,384 32 Lewis 1,896 5 Livingston 3,302 24 Madison 3,669 12 Monroe 50,240 160 Montgomery 2,926 20 Nassau 137,944 748 Niagara 14,614 57 NYC 649,405 4,195 Oneida 19,068 37 Onondaga 31,261 94 Ontario 5,460 14 Orange 34,245 188 Orleans 2,353 17 Oswego 5,730 20 Otsego 2,144 12 Putnam 7,802 56 Rensselaer 8,483 24 Rockland 36,423 176 Saratoga 11,256 44 Schenectady 10,358 38 Schoharie 1,095 6 Schuyler 839 2 Seneca 1,480 8 St. Lawrence 4,874 41 Steuben 5,318 15 Suffolk 152,603 810 Sullivan 4,456 12 Tioga 2,640 9 Tompkins 3,300 26 Ulster 9,382 37 Warren 2,667 13 Washington 2,131 21 Wayne 4,280 7 Westchester 100,504 520 Wyoming 2,662 19 Yates 995 1

Yesterday, 135 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 36,882. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: