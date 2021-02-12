Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Restaurant & Bar Closing Times Extended

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that given the continued decline in hospitalization and infection rates throughout New York, closing times for restaurants and bars will be extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide beginning Sunday, February 14. 

 

"Our decisions are based on science and data and we adjust as the virus adjusts. The infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to significantly decline," Governor Cuomo said. "Accordingly, we have adjusted with arena and catering hall openings with rigorous testing and limited capacity indoor dining openings in New York City. We will also move the restaurant and bar closing hour from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. statewide on Sunday. We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly. If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Test Results Reported - 237,134
  • Total Positive - 8,404
  • Percent Positive - 3.54%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 4.04%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 7,068 (-274)  
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -869
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 760
  • Hospital Counties - 56
  • Number ICU - 1,358 (-44)  
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 941 (+0)
  • Total Discharges - 136,491 (+834)
  • Deaths - 135
  • Total Deaths - 36,882

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

298

0.03%

28%

Central New York

155

0.02%

31%

Finger Lakes

340

0.03%

40%

Long Island

1,231

0.04%

30%

Mid-Hudson

763

0.03%

42%

Mohawk Valley

129

0.03%

31%

New York City

3,560

0.04%

30%

North Country

71

0.02%

53%

Southern Tier

190

0.03%

45%

Western New York

331

0.02%

35%

Statewide

7,068

0.04%

33%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

262

213

17%

Central New York

262

179

29%

Finger Lakes

397

256

33%

Long Island

867

688

20%

Mid-Hudson

685

429

38%

Mohawk Valley

127

90

28%

New York City

2,599

2,086

20%

North Country

61

35

43%

Southern Tier

126

80

38%

Western New York

545

347

37%

Statewide

5,931

4,403

26%

Yesterday, 237,134 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.54 percent were positive. Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

 

REGION

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Capital Region

3.32%

3.03%

2.88%

Central New York

1.85%

1.79%

1.74%

Finger Lakes

2.82%

2.66%

2.54%

Long Island

5.29%

5.17%

5.08%

Mid-Hudson

5.28%

5.06%

4.98%

Mohawk Valley

2.88%

2.57%

2.35%

New York City

5.08%

4.95%

4.75%

North Country

4.45%

4.24%

3.92%

Southern Tier

1.15%

1.02%

0.95%

Western New York

4.04%

3.51%

3.57%

Statewide

4.31%

4.16%

4.04%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Bronx

6.74%

7.13%

6.69%

Brooklyn

5.35%

5.58%

5.16%

Manhattan

3.21%

3.31%

2.97%

Queens

5.14%

5.42%

5.11%

Staten Island

4.85%

5.04%

4.76%

 

Of the 1,512,690 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

19,832

84

Allegany

2,734

13

Broome

13,585

53

Cattaraugus

4,106

31

Cayuga

5,123

29

Chautauqua

6,973

33

Chemung

6,249

9

Chenango

2,298

13

Clinton

3,129

26

Columbia

3,196

18

Cortland

2,990

9

Delaware

1,340

19

Dutchess

20,595

118

Erie

61,067

331

Essex

1,215

13

Franklin

1,776

23

Fulton

2,952

35

Genesee

4,168

9

Greene

2,500

7

Hamilton

264

3

Herkimer

4,409

8

Jefferson

4,384

32

Lewis

1,896

5

Livingston

3,302

24

Madison

3,669

12

Monroe

50,240

160

Montgomery

2,926

20

Nassau

137,944

748

Niagara

14,614

57

NYC

649,405

4,195

Oneida

19,068

37

Onondaga

31,261

94

Ontario

5,460

14

Orange

34,245

188

Orleans

2,353

17

Oswego

5,730

20

Otsego

2,144

12

Putnam

7,802

56

Rensselaer

8,483

24

Rockland

36,423

176

Saratoga

11,256

44

Schenectady

10,358

38

Schoharie

1,095

6

Schuyler

839

2

Seneca

1,480

8

St. Lawrence

4,874

41

Steuben

5,318

15

Suffolk

152,603

810

Sullivan

4,456

12

Tioga

2,640

9

Tompkins

3,300

26

Ulster

9,382

37

Warren

2,667

13

Washington

2,131

21

Wayne

4,280

7

Westchester

100,504

520

Wyoming

2,662

19

Yates

995

1

 

Yesterday, 135 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 36,882. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Bronx

14

Broome

4

Cattaraugus

1

Chenango

1

Dutchess

1

Erie

9

Essex

1

Jefferson

3

Kings

17

Livingston

1

Manhattan

11

Monroe

4

Nassau

8

Niagara

1

Oneida

4

Onondaga

1

Orange

1

Oswego

1

Queens

22

Richmond

1

Rockland

2

Saratoga

2

Schoharie

1

Suffolk

13

Tompkins

1

Wayne

1

Westchester

8

