Gov. Spencer Cox signs five bills

February 12, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 12, 2021) – Today Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed five bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2021 General Legislative Session to 16. Information on these bills can be found below.

Read about the bill Gov. Cox signed on Jan. 22 here, and the bills he signed on Feb. 5 here.

###