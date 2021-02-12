Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Spencer Cox signs five bills

February 12, 2021

Tags: Bills, Gov. Spencer Cox, Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 12, 2021) – Today Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed five bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2021 General Legislative Session to 16. Information on these bills can be found below.

HB 12 Deceased Voter Amendments. Winder, M.
HB 60 Conceal Carry Firearms Amendments. Brooks,W.
HCR 6 Concurrent Resolution Recognizing COVID-19 Efforts. Ward, R.
SB 54 Kurt Oscarson Children’s Organ Transplant Coordinating Committee extension. Johnson, J.
SB 55 Rural Online Initiative Sunset Amendments. Owens, D..

Read about the bill Gov. Cox signed on Jan. 22 here, and the bills he signed on Feb. 5 here.

###

