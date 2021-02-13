State Representative Philip Cortez Appointed as Chairman to a Texas House Committee

by: Rep. Cortez, Philip

02/05/2021

AUSTIN -- The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, Dade Phelan, has appointed State Representative Philip Cortez as Chairman of the House Committee on Urban Affairs. In addition, Rep. Cortez will serve on the Higher Education Committee.

Rep. Cortez issued the following statement:

"I want to thank Speaker Dade Phelan for the honor of being appointed Chairman of the Urban Affairs committee. I look forward to working with him and all the members of the Texas House of Representatives to ensure their priorities are addressed on this important committee. The residents of Bexar County, San Antonio, and Texas House District 117 now have the ability to shape the goals and objectives of all urban cities."

The nine-member committee oversees municipalities, including their creation, organization, and powers. The committee also has jurisdiction over the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.

