Representative Keith Bell Files HB 1776 Requiring Schools to Offer Course on America's Founding Principles

by: Rep. Bell, Keith

02/10/2021

(AUSTIN, TX) - On Wednesday, February 10th, Representative Keith Bell (Forney) filed House Bill 1776, requiring school districts to offer an elective course on America's founding principles, including the Constitution, the Federalist Papers, the Declaration of Independence and the writings of the Founding Fathers. In honor of the birth of our nation, HB 1776 would help ensure that future generations of Texans are enriched with the ideals and principles that allowed America to be exceptional and for liberty to flourish.

"Now, more than ever, a fundamental understanding of the founding principles of our nation is of the utmost importance. As President Reagan once said, 'Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction.' Civics education is essential to the survival of our democracy," Bell said.

Including the requirement of an elective course, HB 1776 requires the posting of the founding documents of the United States in public school buildings. We must instill civics education in the classroom and ensure that students learn the values of good governance, patriotism, and freedom.

