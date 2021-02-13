Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,935 in the last 365 days.

Representative Jacey Jetton Files Medical Reciprocity Bill

member image

Representative Jacey Jetton Files Medical Reciprocity Bill  print page

by: Rep. Jetton, Jacey
02/10/2021

AUSTIN – State Representative Jacey Jetton announces a bill giving doctors and nurses the ability to practice in Texas. House Bill 1780 gives doctors and nurses the ability to practice in Texas if their license is substantively the same as what is required in Texas.

“In the wake of COVID-19, Governor Abbott provided a fast-track for certain medical professionals to obtain a license to practice in Texas,” Jetton said. “House Bill 1780 will provide greater access to care for Texas families, even when we are not under a disaster declaration.”

The bill will allow certain doctors and nurses to practice in Texas without obtaining a new license, provided they meet certain requirements. House Bill 1780 only applies to medical professionals whose licenses are substantively the same as the ones utilized in Texas. Medical professionals must be licensed in good standing in their home jurisdiction and receive prior approval to practice from the applicable medical boards.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.716

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0710

(512) 463-0711 Fax

You just read:

Representative Jacey Jetton Files Medical Reciprocity Bill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.