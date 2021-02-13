Representative Jacey Jetton Files Medical Reciprocity Bill

by: Rep. Jetton, Jacey

02/10/2021

AUSTIN – State Representative Jacey Jetton announces a bill giving doctors and nurses the ability to practice in Texas. House Bill 1780 gives doctors and nurses the ability to practice in Texas if their license is substantively the same as what is required in Texas.

“In the wake of COVID-19, Governor Abbott provided a fast-track for certain medical professionals to obtain a license to practice in Texas,” Jetton said. “House Bill 1780 will provide greater access to care for Texas families, even when we are not under a disaster declaration.”

The bill will allow certain doctors and nurses to practice in Texas without obtaining a new license, provided they meet certain requirements. House Bill 1780 only applies to medical professionals whose licenses are substantively the same as the ones utilized in Texas. Medical professionals must be licensed in good standing in their home jurisdiction and receive prior approval to practice from the applicable medical boards.

