Representative Jacey Jetton Files Alcohol To-Go Bill

Representative Jacey Jetton Files Alcohol To-Go Bill

by: Rep. Jetton, Jacey
02/10/2021

AUSTIN – State Representative Jacey Jetton announces a bill allowing Texans to continue purchasing alcohol to-go even after the COVID-19 pandemic passes. House Bill 1779 allows sales of alcohol to-go and delivery, provided they comply with existing open container laws.

“One of the silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic was the exposure of government overreach in Texas,” Jetton said. “Certain laws that were suspended during the pandemic should just be repealed. The ability to safely purchase alcohol to go is one of these laws.”

In addition to a tamper proof container, House Bill 1779 also requires containers to clearly show if they have been opened. Containers must be clearly labeled to contain an alcoholic beverage and the person picking up the beverage must meet existing laws relating to age and licensing. House Bill 1779 will not infringe on any existing open container laws.

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.716

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0710

(512) 463-0711 Fax

