Landgraf Files Texas Energy Independence Act

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks

02/11/2021

AUSTIN — State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) filed House Bill 1683, dubbed the “Texas Energy Independence Act,” to stop the implementation of any overreaching new federal regulations on oil and gas production in Texas.

“This is about protecting jobs in the Permian Basin,” Landgraf said. “Like no other time in history, American energy operations are being threatened and Texas must be prepared to resist overreach in the oilpatch. I filed HB 1683 to defend our oil fields, to defend Texas jobs and businesses from the tentacles of federal bureaucracy.”

House Bill 1683 prohibits Texas state agencies and officials from contracting with or providing assistance to any federal agency or official regarding the enforcement of a federal statute, order, rule, or regulation regulating oil and gas operations if the regulation is not already in existing state law. HB 1683 also prohibits any political subdivision in Texas from receiving any state grant funding if the political subdivision adopts any such rule or regulation of oil and gas operations. Finally, the bill provides a process for any Texan to be able to submit a report to the Texas attorney general regarding a political subdivision that enforces a federal regulation of oil and gas operations that is not in state law.

“The oil and gas industry provides billions of dollars in revenue that helps fund construction of highways and bridges all over the state, along with public education and a hundred other state services over the years,” Landgraf said. “The Texas Energy Independence Act will serve as a bulwark against overreaching federal policies that value the opinions of a vocal minority over the livelihood of hardworking Texans.”

The 87th Texas Legislative Session began in January and is underway through May 31st, 2021. In accordance with the Texas Constitution, the state legislature meets for a 140-day regular session every odd-numbered year to vote on legislation and pass a balanced state budget.

