130,000+ Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in 24 Hours

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 132,057 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. As of 11AM today, New York's health care distribution sites have received 2,065,595 first doses and already administered 90 percent or 1,860,196 first dose vaccinations and 82 percent of first and second doses. The week 9 allocation from the federal government continues being delivered to providers for administration.

"Defeating COVID once and for all ultimately comes down to winning the footrace between vaccinating New Yorkers as quickly and fairly as possible, and continuing to do all we can to drive down infection and hospitalization rates even further," Governor Cuomo said. "Those rates are continuing to fall and that is a direct result of New Yorkers continuing to act smartly and responsibly. We must keep up that momentum and as we do, we will continue doing everything we can to get shots in arms as quickly, efficiently and fairly as possible - we just simply need more supply and now that we have competent leadership in Washington, we're actually now beginning to see that happen."

Approximately 7 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has increased the weekly supply by more than 20 percent over the next three weeks, but New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows. The allocation totals below include 60 percent of the week 9 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday. The total week 9 allocation is also inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received - 2,065,595

First Doses Administered - 1,860,196; 90%

Second Doses Received - 1,080,550

Second Doses Administered - 719,133

Region Total Doses Received (1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered (1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received (1st and 2nd) Capital Region 199,740 160,075 80% Central New York 163,200 135,365 83% Finger Lakes 190,735 163,025 85% Long Island 389,005 335,347 86% Mid-Hudson 295,575 235,763 80% Mohawk Valley 87,805 66,113 75% New York City 1,423,195 1,122,617 79% North Country 95,040 89,067 94% Southern Tier 96,010 88,162 92% Western New York 205,840 183,795 89% Statewide 3,146,145 2,579,329 82%

1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20 90,675 0 90,675 N/A Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27 392,025 0 392,025 482,700 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03 201,500 0 201,500 684,200 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10 160,050 90,675 250,725 934,925 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17 209,400 45,825 255,225 1,190,150 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 428,100 678,500 1,868,650 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 - 01/31 250,400 160,450 410,850 2,279,500 Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 - 02/07 320,525 208,800 529,325 2,808,825 Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 - 02/14* 190,620 146,700 337,320 3,146,145

*These numbers represent 60 percent of the Week 9 allocation. The full Week 9 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, February 14.

To date, New York's health care distribution sites have administered 90 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVA[email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.