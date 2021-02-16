Global PPE Appoints Lori McNeill as Chief Operating Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global PPE, an emerging leader in the personal protective equipment industry, today announced the appointment of Lori McNeill as Chief Operating Officer. McNeill is an accomplished pharmaceutical executive and seasoned consultant. Prior to her appointment as COO, Lori has been the Board Chair and Strategic Advisor for Global PPE. McNeill’s advisement over the past 8 months organized and galvanized Global PPE towards creating a PPE Ecosystem of U.S. based manufacturing and supply chain.
CEO and founder Sanjay Puri stated, “Lori has been instrumental in laying the foundation for Global PPE to establish manufacturing for PPE products in the U.S. She has led multiple initiatives in her previous role as Strategic Advisor and has been a collaborative partner since day one, which makes this a natural transition for her and Global PPE. Lori’s breadth and depth of experience with businesses from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies allow her to lead Global PPE with a balanced perspective. Our organization is poised for growth and expansion as a result of her leadership. I’m excited to officially announce Lori’s well-deserved title as COO as she continues to strategize and hyper-focus on establishing our PPE ecosystem of strategic partnerships with academics and healthcare institutions, innovation, R&D, manufacturing, and distribution.”
“I’m honored to lead Global PPE and work alongside Sanjay because this is a company that is committed to creating solutions to fulfill the unmet safety needs in the U.S. healthcare industry” McNeill stated. “The pandemic has caused vast disruption and chaos due to safety concerns. My goal is to work tirelessly to bring order and create forward-thinking innovations. Global PPE has a powerful mission and vision, and I know that my dynamic with Sanjay will be the reason it comes to fruition.”
McNeill brings to Global PPE years of experience in operations, strategy, marketing, and sales. She started her award-winning career in the pharmaceuticals industry with Pharmacia and transitioned to Pfizer post-merger. She held several leadership positions including Senior Director of Global Operations for the Integrated Health Business Unit. McNeill established a consulting firm and serviced clients throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia. She has coached C-Suite executives on strategy, innovation, implementation, culture, team dynamics, and change management. In addition, she is a sought-after keynote speaker and panelist for women’s leadership conferences throughout the globe. McNeill is a graduate of Harvard with a Master’s in Psychology.
About Global-PPE
Global PPE is a personal protective equipment (PPE) company founded in March of 2020 by Sanjay Puri in response to the severe PPE shortage that manifested in the healthcare and government sectors. Global PPE has now established a strong supply chain, solidified the fulfillment process, and built a customer base focused on healthcare and government. The long-term goals of Global-PPE extend far beyond COVID-19 and include expansion and manufacturing in the U.S. Global PPE’s mission is to create a safer society by making the highest quality PPE and safety supplies affordable and accessible to those who need them most. For more information, visit www.global-ppe.com.
Lauren Renville
CEO and founder Sanjay Puri stated, “Lori has been instrumental in laying the foundation for Global PPE to establish manufacturing for PPE products in the U.S. She has led multiple initiatives in her previous role as Strategic Advisor and has been a collaborative partner since day one, which makes this a natural transition for her and Global PPE. Lori’s breadth and depth of experience with businesses from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies allow her to lead Global PPE with a balanced perspective. Our organization is poised for growth and expansion as a result of her leadership. I’m excited to officially announce Lori’s well-deserved title as COO as she continues to strategize and hyper-focus on establishing our PPE ecosystem of strategic partnerships with academics and healthcare institutions, innovation, R&D, manufacturing, and distribution.”
“I’m honored to lead Global PPE and work alongside Sanjay because this is a company that is committed to creating solutions to fulfill the unmet safety needs in the U.S. healthcare industry” McNeill stated. “The pandemic has caused vast disruption and chaos due to safety concerns. My goal is to work tirelessly to bring order and create forward-thinking innovations. Global PPE has a powerful mission and vision, and I know that my dynamic with Sanjay will be the reason it comes to fruition.”
McNeill brings to Global PPE years of experience in operations, strategy, marketing, and sales. She started her award-winning career in the pharmaceuticals industry with Pharmacia and transitioned to Pfizer post-merger. She held several leadership positions including Senior Director of Global Operations for the Integrated Health Business Unit. McNeill established a consulting firm and serviced clients throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia. She has coached C-Suite executives on strategy, innovation, implementation, culture, team dynamics, and change management. In addition, she is a sought-after keynote speaker and panelist for women’s leadership conferences throughout the globe. McNeill is a graduate of Harvard with a Master’s in Psychology.
About Global-PPE
Global PPE is a personal protective equipment (PPE) company founded in March of 2020 by Sanjay Puri in response to the severe PPE shortage that manifested in the healthcare and government sectors. Global PPE has now established a strong supply chain, solidified the fulfillment process, and built a customer base focused on healthcare and government. The long-term goals of Global-PPE extend far beyond COVID-19 and include expansion and manufacturing in the U.S. Global PPE’s mission is to create a safer society by making the highest quality PPE and safety supplies affordable and accessible to those who need them most. For more information, visit www.global-ppe.com.
Lauren Renville
Global PPE marketing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn