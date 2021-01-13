Global PPE Foundation Makes Donation of Personal Protective Equipment and Coloring Books to Eight Children’s Hospitals
Global PPE Foundation donates holiday-themed personal protective equipment kits with compassion in their hearts.RESTON, VIRGINIA, U.S., January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 22, 2020, the Global PPE Foundation, a 501(c) entity and a subsidiary of healthcare start-up Global PPE, partnered with eight children’s hospitals throughout the U.S. to provide holiday-themed PPE kits. This donation, which totaled over 20,000 KN95 masks and 1,100 crayons and coloring books, provided a fun and festive activity for children for the holidays.
This idea originated from Global PPE business associate Mark Farshtchi, who dreamed of donating coloring books to the children’s cancer ward of the UW Madison Carbone Center. He wanted to provide comfort and stress relief for families dealing with cancer. The UW Madison Carbone Center cared for his late wife, Melissa Farshtchi, who passed away from Leukemia.
“When we heard Mark’s idea we immediately jumped on board. His beautiful vision for this initiative resonated with our own mission, and we wanted to be a part of it,” said Lori McNeill, Board Chair and Strategic Advisor of Global PPE.
The coloring book, dedicated to Melissa’s loving memory, included this message from Mark:
"This coloring book is intended to put a smile on your face, or on bad days allow you to get your mind off of your troubles. It is dedicated to my late wife of 20 years Melissa Farshtchi...Over the 20 months, we were blessed to have while combating this disease Melissa rekindled her love of coloring in coloring books. She said it helped on the good days, and even the days she was mad about what she was going through. I hope that this little token of love will bring you joy like it did my Melissa...A special thank you to the team at Global PPE for making this happen. God bless all who read this!" - Mark Farshtchi
In addition to UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin, Global PPE donated children’s KN95 masks to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital in Connecticut and the American Red Cross at Walter Reed NMMC in Bethesda, Maryland.
Kirsten C. Farren, Senior Station Manager at the American Red Cross stated, “[We] received a wonderful donation of pediatric masks from Global PPE. We will provide these to families who visit our office. We are very appreciative of the donation!”
The following institutions received donations of children’s holiday masks, coloring books, and crayons:
Cook Children’s of Cook Children Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas
Freeport Memorial in Illinois
Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey
Monroe Clinic Hospital in Wisconsin
BAYADA Pediatrics of BAYADA Home Health Care in Pennsauken, New Jersey
Inside the coloring books, children found winter and holiday-themed images decked out in PPE. Matthew Sexton, Manager of Procurement at BAYADA stated, “[We] thank Global PPE for the thoughtful and generous gesture of providing color books to some of our pediatric clients. These books will provide joy to the kids during these difficult times. BAYADA is grateful for the continued partnership with Global PPE.”
The Global PPE Foundation is grateful to Office Max for their collaboration in bringing this coloring book to life. Justin Breiwick, Business Development Manager of Minnesota and Wisconsin said, “The Madison Office Max is thankful for the opportunity to work with Global PPE in providing these coloring books. It was a pleasure to be able to help multiple children’s hospitals!”
About Global-PPE
Global PPE is a personal protective equipment (PPE) company founded in March of 2020 by Sanjay Puri in response to the severe PPE shortage that manifested in the healthcare and government sectors. Global PPE has now established a strong supply chain, solidified the fulfillment process, and built a customer base focused on healthcare and government. The long-term goals of Global-PPE extend far beyond COVID-19 and include expansion and manufacturing in the U.S. Global PPE’s mission is to create a safer society by making the highest quality PPE and safety supplies affordable and accessible to those who need them most. Their core values are quality, commitment, compassion, excellence, and integrity. The vision of Global PPE is a world where pandemics or natural disasters do not bring chaos and disruption because of safety concerns. For more information, visit www.global-ppe.com.
