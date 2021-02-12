US Cryotherapy launches a Mental Wellness Challenge

Improve your wellbeing Improve your wellbeing Wellness Challenge

Find a US Cryotherapy center and commit to 30-days of cold and other wellness therapies to stimulate the body and mind and improve your overall health status.

At our wellness centers, we accelerate the body’s protection and repair efficiencies; now is an important time to focus on your body and mind to eliminate the compounding stressors of the last year” — Kevin Kramer

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The past year has generally been a year of mental stress, anxiety, and depression; we have all had enough! There is an all-natural healthy way to stimulate recovery, repair, and rejuvenation using cold shock therapy and other wellness modalities. These services can produce dramatic results with many different benefits and no negative side effects. No drug can offer that profile. “At US Cryotherapy , we have dedicated the last decade to helping people recover faster and feel better naturally,” commented Kevin Kramer, US Cryotherapy’s CEO. “We can improve your mood and energy levels, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve sleep to get you back to feeling like you again. At our wellness centers, we accelerate the body’s protection and repair efficiencies; now is an important time to focus on your body and mind to eliminate the compounding stressors of the last year,” concluded Kramer. The services provided are essential with respect to improving users’ overall health and wellbeing.The Mental Wellness Challenge officially launches March 1, 2021 and will take enrollments through the end of May. Centers around the country will accept new customer enrollments as early as February 15. The challenge engages customers in 30-days of frequent use of whole-body cryotherapy and other wellness modalities to improve many elements of whole-body health, many of the classifications of diminished mental wellness (anxiety, depression, mood, energy, and sleep). The cold shock process forces the body to release modulating hormones and proteins (norepinephrine and endorphins) which reduce systemic inflammation and improve brain function. US Cryotherapy will enroll customers in the challenge while capturing experience data in key categories of mental wellness improvement. Results of the challenge will be published at the conclusion of the program. Customers completing the challenge and survey will be rewarded with a gift card toward future purchases. US Cryotherapy is confident the results will show a significant improvement in overall health and wellbeing across a large population of participants. In August of 2020, US Cryotherapy completed a Reset Challenge that enrolled over 1000 subjects and produced an average improvement score of 87% in the measured categories related to immune system and general health. To kick off the challenge, Mr. Kramer was featured on the Dr William Nelson podcast (Your Road to Personal Addiction Recovery) to talk about US Cryotherapy and recoveries of the body and mind.Cryotherapy (cold shock therapy) has become popular and accepted as an alternative health service over the past decade. Athlete’s, the medical community, and the mainstream public utilize this technology for the same desired outcomes, which include accelerated recoveries and improved whole-body protection. “In close to 3 million customers treated, we consistently hear testimonials of improved energy, mood, and sleep, with a better sense of whole-body health,” said Kramer. “The release of hormones and proteins significantly improves the status of several mental wellness categories,” stated Kramer.US Cryotherapy founded the Cryotherapy Industry in 2011 with the first retail treatment center in the United States located in Northern CA (Roseville). Since that time, they have safely and effectively administered and tracked millions of cold therapy sessions and other elite therapies like compression, deep muscle pulsation, localized spot cooling, red light (photobiomodulation) and pulse electromagnetic frequency. “Every treatment we provide at US Cryotherapy stimulates the body’s natural protection and repair processes”, commented Kramer. “We are unique in the industry in that we track every treatment through our database, and we utilize no hazardous nitrogen gasses or chemicals in the cooling of our systems. Put simply, we provide better outcomes in a safer environment with better technology”, concluded Kramer.About US Cryotherapy: US Cryotherapy™ is a cold air therapy & equipment company based in the Sacramento, CA area. They operate company-owned wellness and recovery centers and a Franchising Division ( https://www.uscryotherapy.com/find-a-location/ ) with various new centers in development. US Cryotherapy introduced Whole Body Cryotherapy (WBC) to the United States creating the market in 2011, was the first and remains the only company offering whole body, walk-in chamber technology using no liquid nitrogen for cooling. There are documented advantages in areas of safety, outcomes, and convenience using whole body walk-in systems compared to liquid nitrogen gas-cooled systems. US Cryotherapy has become a global leader in WBC having administered more treatments since 2011 than any provider with impeccable safety, service, and customer experience reviews. US Cryotherapy utilizes a contract manufacturer for its proprietary equipment in the US and directly sells equipment to various independent medical groups, sports teams, and for home use. Visit www.uscryotherapy.com For more information.

