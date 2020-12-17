US Cryotherapy announces a strategic partnership with the performance gear brand KILOGEAR CUT
Products to enhance performance training and lifestyle will be offered in-center at US Cryotherapy beginning with a 3-store beta test launched last week.
Every treatment or retail product we offer at US Cryotherapy stimulates the body’s natural protection and repair process or elevates human optimization for our users”DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (DAVIS, CA) – As the nation begins to resume active lifestyles in a healthier and safer way, US Cryotherapy and KILOGEAR CUT have created a partnership to offer more human optimization products and services within the industry’s most trusted retail recovery system. “At US Cryotherapy, we have dedicated a decade of service to helping people recover faster, feel better, and optimize their health” commented Kevin Kramer, US Cryotherapy’s CEO. “In addition to our industry-leading recovery services, we routinely look for elite retail products to assist our customers with a continuum of care at home or in training,” added Kramer. The addition of KILOGEAR CUT within US Cryotherapy centers around the nation will enable customers to have access to the brand’s elite weighted performance gear in a retail setting.
“We are excited about our partnership with US Cryotherapy. KILOGEAR CUT is our sports performance and active line of doctor-designed weighted performance gear and will provide US Cryotherapy customers access to our amazing Wearable Workout. KILOGEAR CUT turns your body into the gym! Perfect for the entire family regardless of your fitness level. The ideal complement to your fitness on the go and home workouts”, commented Trent Brown, KILOGEAR CUT Chairman and CEO.
US Cryotherapy founded the Cryotherapy Industry in 2011 with the first retail treatment center in Northern CA (Roseville). Since that time, they have safely and effectively administered and tracked millions of cold therapy sessions and other elite modality services like compression, deep muscle pulsation, localized spot cooling, red light (photobiomodulation) and pulse electromagnetic frequency. “Every treatment or retail product we offer at US Cryotherapy stimulates the body’s natural protection and repair process or elevates human optimization for our users”, commented Kramer. “We are excited to include KILOGEAR CUT to our retail brand offerings because we believe our customers will greatly benefit from the routine use of the performance gear”, concluded Kramer.
About US Cryotherapy: US Cryotherapy™ is a cold air therapy & equipment company based in the Sacramento, CA area. They operate company-owned wellness and recovery centers and a Franchising Division (https://www.uscryotherapy.com/find-a-location/) with various new centers in development. US Cryotherapy introduced Whole Body Cryotherapy (WBC) to the United States creating the market in 2011, was the first and remains the only company offering whole body, walk-in chamber technology using no liquid nitrogen for cooling. There are documented advantages in areas of: safety, outcomes, and convenience using whole body walk-in systems compared to liquid nitrogen gas-cooled systems. US Cryotherapy has become a global leader in WBC having administered more treatments since 2011 than any provider with impeccable safety, service, and customer experience reviews. US Cryotherapy also directly sells equipment to various independent medical groups, sports teams, and for home use. Visit www.uscryotherapy.com For more information.
About KILOGEAR CUT: KILOGEAR CUT is a sports science company and premium fitness and wellness brand that produces the most advanced technical weighted performance gear and apparel in the world. All designed by the world’s leading doctors in sports medicine, professional athletes, engineers and renowned fashion designers. KILOGEAR CUT produces product lines for elite athletes and the entire family! KILOGEAR CUT has a global presence and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California (https://www.kilogearcut.com).
