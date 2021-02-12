Press Release - U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Nearly $2 Billion Grant Program for COVID Relief to Airports

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportation is making nearly $2 billion in federal grant funding available to help airports affected by COVID-19 under the Federal Aviation Administrations (FAA) Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program.

President Biden has made it a priority to deliver immediate relief to our transportation sectors and their workers, ensuring they can continue to provide essential services through this pandemic and beyond said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Todays announcement is one of many steps we are taking to protect the health of Americas travelers and workers, while keeping our nations airport operations and related small businesses up and running.

The program is funded under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020. It is available to more than 3,000 commercial service, reliever and publically owned general-aviation airports in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems.

Most of the funds will go toward helping keep people safe and in jobs by reimbursing operational expenses, debt service payments and costs related to combating the spread of pathogens at the airport. The program also includes money for rent relief to airport concessions and to support FAA contract towers for items such as cleaning and sanitizing facilities affected by COVID-19 cases.

Airports must apply for the grants by June 30, 2021.