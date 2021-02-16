Attorney Robert Hoffman Presents Methods to Predict Opposition to Parental Alienation in the Courtroom
Robert will discuss strategies to counter and defeat the attacks on parental alienation before, during, and after trial to enhance the chance of success.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights and the Steel Partners Foundation today announced that Robert Hoffman will be speaking at the 2021 virtual parental alienation conference, “Helping Courts Understand the Phenomenon of Alienation,” as a presenter and as a panel member. The conference will take place on May 14-16, 2021.
Robert has been practicing law for 34 years. He is board-certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a member of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Robert has tried and handled numerous complex parental alienation cases in Texas and around the country.
In his presentation, Robert will stress the importance of anticipating common attacks on parental alienation (PA). Robert will also identify the typical and predictable attacks on PA. Such typical and predictable attacks that Robert will address include, amongst other claims as follows: (1) parental alienation is junk science; (2) PA is not a syndrome; (3) PA is not contained in the DSM- V; (4) PA is not generally recognized by professionals or courts; (5) defending attacks upon PA experts; (6) opinions cannot be offered if the expert has not interviewed the alleged alienating parent and the children.
In addition to the inevitable attacks against parental alienation and the science surrounding PA, Robert will identify typical attacks made against the targeted parent. Such attacks include but are not limited to: claims that the alienated children do not want to have a relationship with the targeted parent and that the children’s voices should control; the children do not want to spend time with the targeted parent because that parent has done something to cause the rejection, including acts of abuse; the children are estranged from the targeted parent due to acts and omissions of the targeted parent, again including abuse or neglect; making accusations that the case is a blended case where everyone is in part responsible; false allegations of sexual, physical and other forms of abuse and neglect; focus on the targeted parent’s negative reactions to the manifestations in the children; misguided statements and opinions of mental health providers about the causes of the poor relationship between the targeted parent and the children; attempts to characterize the situation as a typical child custody case with a good parent and a bad parent.
Robert will address how to anticipate and identify the forgoing typical attacks long before trial and how to properly prepare for handling them at trial. Robert will stress the importance of building a defense to these attacks well before trial and the importance of outlining a strategy for doing so.
Robert will discuss strategies to counter and defeat the attacks identified herein, as well as other inherent attacks, at trial, including anticipating the particular attacks in your case, pre-trial defense of the same, consulting with experts, addressing the attacks in discovery responses and disclosures, compiling evidence well-organized against each such attack, gathering evidence and treatises, compiling the evidence and testimony to refute such attacks, research and preparation of trial briefs, filing appropriate legal motions, developing direct and cross-examinations for each of these points, anticipating and addressing evidentiary hurdles, and more.
Robert will emphasize the essential tasks of anticipating and identifying the inevitable attacks on your case and provide strategies before and during trial to enhance the chances of success at trial.
Registration information and conference details are available at www.familyaccessfightingforchildrensrights.org/helping-courts-understand-the-phenomenon-of-alienation-nc-conference.html.
