Clearwater Systems Celebrates 75th Year Anniversary
Clearwater Systems is proud to celebrate its 75th Anniversary!AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Clearwater Systems, a leading distributor of water treatment systems and the Kinetico product line, celebrates its remarkable 75-year history in the water treatment industry. Established in 1946, the founding family of Clearwater Systems committed to serving Northeast Ohio 75 years ago, and now has expanded to include Western Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Montana, and Washington. The current Clearwater family serves with the same commitment to great quality and service, providing customers the highest quality products to get them the best water.
“Things have changed a lot in 75 years, but after all this time, some things remain the same. Clearwater Systems remains at the forefront in the water treatment industry,” said President and Owner, Jerry Kovach. “As a business with a long history of helping customers get great water for their homes and businesses, we know and understand local water issues better than most. We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of all our associates. Throughout our growth and expansion, we have earned life-long customers by delivering unsurpassed service, quality, and value. We are looking forward to another 75 years of product innovations and service to provide customers with the highest quality water for their homes and businesses.”
For a milestone like this, Clearwater Systems is offering incredible promotions to the community throughout the year. Even within the organization, Clearwater Systems has implemented two Community Service Initiatives. “For 75 years, being part of the community is more than just a buzz phrase for Clearwater Systems. We have literally been in the communities we serve while educating people on the benefits of quality water,” states Vice President, Chris Montana. “It is in that spirit that we’re pleased to introduce our two Community Service initiatives.”
• The first, which has been ongoing, is known as Community Service Day, where associates can get paid to volunteer up to 8 hours each year. This year’s goal is to volunteer more than 500 hours in 2021!
• The second initiative is a new program that strives to give back to the communities in which we live and work, known as Give Local. All associates are allotted $100 per calendar year to donate to a local group or organization of their choice! It is our inaugural year, but the goal is to donate $10,000 to these grassroots organizations.
About Clearwater Systems: Clearwater Systems, a leading provider of specialized whole-house or point of use water treatment equipment, was the first Authorized Independent Kinetico Dealer in the United States. Clearwater Systems is proud to be a company rooted in family. Clearwater Systems understands local water issues and has certified water specialists who can design the right system to treat the unique issues of ground and surface water.
For more information on Clearwater Systems, visit https://www.clearwatersystems.com/
Jerry Kovach
Clearwater Systems
+1 330-836-4946
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn