Onsite Utility Services Capital Now Offering Illinois Utility Customers Access to Renewable Solar Energy
DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onsite Utility Services Capital (OUS Capital) has done it again. In its ongoing commitment to helping Illinois residential and business utility customers save money through innovative energy efficiency solutions, OUS Capital has announced a new, simple and powerful way Illinois utility customers can tap into the benefits of renewable solar energy, but without requiring any investment or installing any equipment.
Through its proud support in Illinois Shines, a state-administered incentive program supporting the development of new solar energy generation in Illinois, OUS Capital is introducing Access Community Solar, a program that will make it easy for ComEd and Ameren ratepayers to find and participate in existing community solar gardens that generate clean, renewable energy being delivered directly to the grid.
“Access Community Solar provides support and participation for solar energy generation with savings to residents and businesses throughout Illinois,” says Fritz Kreiss, Founder and CEO of OUS Capital. “This is a fantastic opportunity for residential and business utility customers to tap into renewable solar energy and save on their electricity costs, all without having to install, maintain or service any equipment of any kind. Plus, it doesn’t require any cost to be part of the program.”
The Access Community Solar program matches current utility customer to a local “community solar farm” that is generating clean, renewable solar electricity to the utility grid. Homeowners and businesses who enroll in the program buy a share of the solar energy production and receive an on-bill credit for their portion the solar energy produced and supplied to the grid. Since the on-bill credit is larger than the price to buy the solar energy share, there is an immediate net savings as much as 10%.
There is no cost for both residential and small commercial utility customers in ComEd or Ameren utilities in Illinois to enroll in the program, and there is no equipment to install.
“This program will capitalize on both the social benefits of clean, solar energy and the financial savings that comes from solar energy credits,” says Kreiss. “But let’s not forget the positive environmental impact of this project: Residential and small commercial utility customers throughout Illinois can now have a sensible, no-cost pathway to getting the benefits of solar energy without the burden of having to invest in their own solar equipment. That’s an incredible opportunity for them to do what’s right for the environment while saving money at the same time.”
All Illinois ComEd or Ameren customers interested in the Access Community Solar program can contact OUS Capital for more information at 844-768-7227.
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and clean indoor air for businesses, schools and organizations nationwide. Through their innovative as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safe and healthy indoor air, and increasing profits for their clients all across America. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
