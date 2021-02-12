IT EXPERT TO HELP BUSINESSES IMPROVE RESULTS THROUGH LATEST TOOLS AT TECH CONNECT’S FEBRUARY 18TH MEETING
Joshua Allan, Business Alignment Manager for ITSolutions|Currie is Featured Guest Speaker, Hosted by Modesto Chamber, Bay Valley Tech and Valley Sierra SBDC
It’s more important than ever for businesses to understand how using obsolete technology can adversely impact their competitiveness and their bottom line.”MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, U.S., February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joshua Allan, business alignment manager for Modesto-based ITSolutions|Currie, a Modesto-based Managed Service Provider, will be the guest speaker for this month’s Tech Connect. Allan will discuss how to leverage modern technologies to optimize business results and the pitfalls of using outdated technology. In addition, he will provide an overview on the importance of employee internet safety training. Business professionals and entrepreneurs are invited to attend this month’s virtual networking event on Thurs., February 18, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
— Joshua Allan
“It’s more important than ever for businesses to understand how using obsolete technology can adversely impact their competitiveness and their bottom line,” stated Allan. “Leveraging current technologies and training workers to optimize operations while following internet safety protocols will ensure greater security and profitability for your business,” he added.
The Modesto Chamber of Commerce, Bay Valley Tech and Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center (SBDC) established Tech Connect to expand networking among regional businesses who use digital marketing/technology services and the providers of those services. Tech Connect is open to all local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Previous speakers include social media expert Tiffany Phillips and Phillip Lan, president of Bay Valley Tech. According to Trish Christensen, Modesto Chamber CEO, “Tech Connect provides a unique platform for Central Valley businesses to get exposure to the latest technology tools and to learn about our region’s fast-growing tech ecosystem.”
Tech Connect will be meeting monthly online through Zoom. Spots for this virtual meeting are limited, so don’t miss this month’s opportunity to connect with local technology-minded business leaders and register today at: https://business.modchamber.org/events/details/tech-connect-02-18-2021-8820
About Modesto Chamber of Commerce
At its heart, the Modesto Chamber is a community of like-minded business owners who share the vision for enjoying a thriving economy and creating and maintaining our community as a vibrant place to live, work and play. The Modesto Chamber is the go-to resource and facilitator of ideas and communication for nonprofits, governmental agencies, and community leaders. More than just a business association, the Modesto Chamber strives to affect its environment for positive transformation by supporting change agents in the community. www.modchamber.org
About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is a technology incubator and fast-growing free code academy, training students in modern programming skills and connecting them with prospective employers in Bay Area/Central Valley cities such as Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, San Francisco and Pleasanton. Bay Valley Tech also develops regional innovation hubs through its collaborations with California State University, the County Office of Education, corporate partners as well as its support for Women Techmakers, Valley Hackathon, Tech Connect, Valley Agtech and numerous software developer meetups and K-12 coding initiatives.
www.bayvalleytech.com
About Valley Sierra SBDC
Valley Sierra SBDC offers no-cost, personalized, confidential, one-on-one consulting for start-ups, entrepreneurs and existing businesses. The SBDC is focused on helping business owners and key decision makers create and retain jobs, attain capital and improve profitability for long-term success. www.valleysierrasbdc.com
