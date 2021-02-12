Virtual public meeting Feb. 22 for I-275 project in Wayne County

Contact:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a virtual public meeting to discuss an overview of a project planned for I-275 in the communities of Ash Township, Canton Township, Huron Township, Livonia, Plymouth, Romulus, and Van Buren Township.

WHEN: 4 - 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

WHERE: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316 Conference ID: 950 606 39#

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please send a request at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: MDOT will be repairing and rebuilding 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carlton Road and 6 Mile Road in Wayne County in six phases over three years. The project includes 10 miles of concrete pavement repairs, 14 miles of rebuilding concrete pavement, asphalt resurfacing of four interchanges, rebuilding concrete pavement of parts or all of six interchanges, improving 65 bridges and a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sign replacements, traffic signal modernizations, intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements, sidewalk improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and tree replacements. Additionally, a segment of the Metro Trail will be rebuilt to replace an adjacent retaining wall.

Attendees will be able to join the virtual meeting to hear more about the project plans, ask questions, and provide feedback.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please submit public comment by March 9 using the online comment form, by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909

Copies of the meeting presentation will be available by mail or e-mail. Contact Monica Monsma at 517-335-4381 or MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.