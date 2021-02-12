New “What Is House Hacking?” Video By RentRedi To Help Real Estate Investors Build Wealth Through Investing

YouTube thumbnail for "What is House Hacking" video RentRedi logo

RentRedi launches “What is House Hacking?” video on YouTube to educate viewers on how to break into real estate investing and build wealth.

House hacking is the reason I was able to accelerate building wealth. It’s a strategy that works for almost anyone. I’m glad I’m able to bring this knowledge to RentRedi’s audience on YouTube.” — Craig Curelop

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RentRedi, the property management tech startup, recently launched its real estate investing YouTube channel to help investors learn how to build wealth and passive income through real estate investing.

Topics from RentRedi’s YouTube channel (which also features a companion podcast, The Real Estate Pod) covers everything from Airbnbs, storage units, entrepreneurial mindsets, women in real estate, and—of course—house hacking.

What is House Hacking?

House Hacking is arguably the most powerful strategy for investing in real estate because it leverages low down payments on a loan and reduces monthly housing expenses—which is the #1 expense for most Americans.

RentRedi’s series on house hacking, hosted by Craig Curelop, aims to simplify and educate viewers on how to get started house hacking as a step towards passive income and financial freedom.

The House Hacking Expert

RentRedi’s series on house hacking is hosted by Craig Curelop, author of The House Hacking Strategy. He’s a real estate investor, real estate agent, and founder of the FI Team in Denver, CO. He started with a negative net worth in 2016 and officially reached financial freedom in 2019.

Says Curelop,

Readers can subscribe to RentRedi’s YouTube channel for actionable strategies and how-tos hosted by successful real estate investors to help you get started, scale, and turn a profit with real estate investing: https://www.youtube.com/c/RentRedi

About RentRedi

RentRedi is a landlord-tenant software that empowers landlords to manage properties themselves, making stress-free renting affordable and accessible to everyone.

For landlords, RentRedi provides an all-in-one dashboard that enables them to collect mobile rent payments, list properties, prequalify and screen tenants, plus electronically sign leases, export property-related reports, send in-app notifications to tenants, and manage or outsource maintenance.

RentRedi has partnered with platforms including Realtor.com and Doorsteps, Latchel, Plaid, TransUnion, and TSYS to create the best experience possible. For tenants, RentRedi’s mobile app allows them to prequalify, apply, pay rent, schedule rent, and submit maintenance requests, all from the palm of their hand. For more information visit RentRedi.com.

