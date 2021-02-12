Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,806 in the last 365 days.

New “What Is House Hacking?” Video By RentRedi To Help Real Estate Investors Build Wealth Through Investing

YouTube thumbnail for "What is House Hacking" video

RentRedi logo

RentRedi launches “What is House Hacking?” video on YouTube to educate viewers on how to break into real estate investing and build wealth.

House hacking is the reason I was able to accelerate building wealth. It’s a strategy that works for almost anyone. I’m glad I’m able to bring this knowledge to RentRedi’s audience on YouTube.”
— Craig Curelop

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RentRedi, the property management tech startup, recently launched its real estate investing YouTube channel to help investors learn how to build wealth and passive income through real estate investing.

Topics from RentRedi’s YouTube channel (which also features a companion podcast, The Real Estate Pod) covers everything from Airbnbs, storage units, entrepreneurial mindsets, women in real estate, and—of course—house hacking.

What is House Hacking?

House Hacking is arguably the most powerful strategy for investing in real estate because it leverages low down payments on a loan and reduces monthly housing expenses—which is the #1 expense for most Americans.

RentRedi’s series on house hacking, hosted by Craig Curelop, aims to simplify and educate viewers on how to get started house hacking as a step towards passive income and financial freedom.

The House Hacking Expert

RentRedi’s series on house hacking is hosted by Craig Curelop, author of The House Hacking Strategy. He’s a real estate investor, real estate agent, and founder of the FI Team in Denver, CO. He started with a negative net worth in 2016 and officially reached financial freedom in 2019.

Says Curelop,

“House hacking is the reason I was able to accelerate building wealth. It’s a strategy that works for almost anyone. I’m glad I’m able to bring this knowledge to RentRedi’s audience on YouTube.”

Readers can subscribe to RentRedi’s YouTube channel for actionable strategies and how-tos hosted by successful real estate investors to help you get started, scale, and turn a profit with real estate investing: https://www.youtube.com/c/RentRedi

About RentRedi

RentRedi is a landlord-tenant software that empowers landlords to manage properties themselves, making stress-free renting affordable and accessible to everyone.

For landlords, RentRedi provides an all-in-one dashboard that enables them to collect mobile rent payments, list properties, prequalify and screen tenants, plus electronically sign leases, export property-related reports, send in-app notifications to tenants, and manage or outsource maintenance.

RentRedi has partnered with platforms including Realtor.com and Doorsteps, Latchel, Plaid, TransUnion, and TSYS to create the best experience possible. For tenants, RentRedi’s mobile app allows them to prequalify, apply, pay rent, schedule rent, and submit maintenance requests, all from the palm of their hand. For more information visit RentRedi.com.

Lauren Hogan
RentRedi
+1 917-793-6068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

What is House Hacking? Step-By-Step Explanation

You just read:

New “What Is House Hacking?” Video By RentRedi To Help Real Estate Investors Build Wealth Through Investing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.