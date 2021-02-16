BenefitsUSA™ and ZeroPEPM™ Benefits Administration Common Census Solutions Welcomes Highlight Health
WESTBROOK, MAINE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Common Census announces more growth in our portfolio of companies using ZeroPEPM™ benefits administration and BenefitsUSA™ with the addition of Aura Identity Guard.
Highlight Health provides an affordable healthcare solution to workers unable to receive or pay for traditional insurance. We make it simple to access medical care and help individuals and their dependents be proactive about their health. The foundation of Highlight Health is our team of advocates, who help you find the right care, at the right time, from the right provider. “Organizations and their benefit administrators, insurance advisors and the public can implement our program and realize major cost savings, lower deductibles and co-payments and reduce medical claims” said Josh Spivak, CEO of Highlight Health.
Daniel Freund, President of Common Census added, “having worked with Josh for nearly 2 decades, I was keen to collaborate when he introduced Highlight Health. Our company is proud to help MILLIONS of Americans source the medical coverage they are entitled to in concert with helping companies lower their medical cost. Common Benefits platform is available as a ZeroPEPM™ resource for brokers implementing Highlight Health. We designed strategies that coordinate Highlight Health with both fully insured and self insured medical plans plus voluntary benefits plus administrative programs, like flexible spending accounts, ACA reporting, COBRA and more. We firmly believe the majority of our sales in 2021 and 2022 will be coordinated with Highlight Health.
About Common Benefits®
Common Benefits® is the robust Benefits Operating System® that powers BenefitsUSA as well as Common Census clients. Preferred by insurance producers and human resource professionals for managing open enrollments, adding new hires, and administering benefits throughout the year, both distribution models can enroll any core, voluntary, or administrative benefit through a branded private exchange using a proven benefits operating system®. Winsure® offers similar capabilities for affinity groups where no census exists, such as Gig Aggregators, Unions and trade associations. For more information visit benefitsusa.com commoncensus.com or contact a member of the sales team at ccsales@commoncensus.com.
About Highlight Health ™
Highlight Health’s mission is to deliver affordable and accessible healthcare to the nation’s growing underinsured populations. Our core philosophies consist of empathy, continuous learning, creativity, and adaptability to overcome the obstacles of the ever-changing healthcare marketplace.
Su Grabowski
Common Census announces more growth in our portfolio of companies using ZeroPEPM™ benefits administration and BenefitsUSA™ with the addition of Aura Identity Guard.
Highlight Health provides an affordable healthcare solution to workers unable to receive or pay for traditional insurance. We make it simple to access medical care and help individuals and their dependents be proactive about their health. The foundation of Highlight Health is our team of advocates, who help you find the right care, at the right time, from the right provider. “Organizations and their benefit administrators, insurance advisors and the public can implement our program and realize major cost savings, lower deductibles and co-payments and reduce medical claims” said Josh Spivak, CEO of Highlight Health.
Daniel Freund, President of Common Census added, “having worked with Josh for nearly 2 decades, I was keen to collaborate when he introduced Highlight Health. Our company is proud to help MILLIONS of Americans source the medical coverage they are entitled to in concert with helping companies lower their medical cost. Common Benefits platform is available as a ZeroPEPM™ resource for brokers implementing Highlight Health. We designed strategies that coordinate Highlight Health with both fully insured and self insured medical plans plus voluntary benefits plus administrative programs, like flexible spending accounts, ACA reporting, COBRA and more. We firmly believe the majority of our sales in 2021 and 2022 will be coordinated with Highlight Health.
About Common Benefits®
Common Benefits® is the robust Benefits Operating System® that powers BenefitsUSA as well as Common Census clients. Preferred by insurance producers and human resource professionals for managing open enrollments, adding new hires, and administering benefits throughout the year, both distribution models can enroll any core, voluntary, or administrative benefit through a branded private exchange using a proven benefits operating system®. Winsure® offers similar capabilities for affinity groups where no census exists, such as Gig Aggregators, Unions and trade associations. For more information visit benefitsusa.com commoncensus.com or contact a member of the sales team at ccsales@commoncensus.com.
About Highlight Health ™
Highlight Health’s mission is to deliver affordable and accessible healthcare to the nation’s growing underinsured populations. Our core philosophies consist of empathy, continuous learning, creativity, and adaptability to overcome the obstacles of the ever-changing healthcare marketplace.
Su Grabowski
Common Census, Inc.
+1 970-578-0180
Su.Grabowski@commoncensus.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter