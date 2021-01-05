Small Business Administration Awards HUBZone Status to Common Census & BenefitsUSA
Being HUBZone affords Common Census & BenefitsUSA and collaborating companies advantages including pricing preference and in some cases sole sourcing rights.WESTBROOK, MAINE, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Business Administration awarded HUBZone status to Common Census
About HUBZone:
The Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) program, created by the Small Business Administration (SBA), helps small businesses in urban and rural communities gain preferential access to federal procurement opportunities. HUBZone program benefits are included in the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) that help agencies obtain our services and meet their small business contracting goals.
Being a HUBZone enterprise affords Common Census & BenefitsUSA and collaborating companies unique competitive advantages. Full and open competitive contracts can be awarded with a price evaluation preference. HUBZone contracts can be awarded if a contracting officer determines that (a) just one qualified HUBZone firm is able to fulfill the contract; (b) two or more qualified HUBZone firms are not likely to submit offers; and (c) the anticipated award price of the proposed contract, including options, will not exceed $5 million for a requirement within the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code for manufacturing or $3M for a requirement within all other NAICS codes.
About Common Benefits®
Common Benefits® is the robust Benefits Operating System® that powers Common Census and BenefitsUSA clients. Preferred by insurance producers and human resource professionals for managing open enrollments, adding new hires, and administering benefits throughout the year, both distribution models can enroll any core, voluntary, or administrative benefit through a branded private exchange using a proven benefits operating system®. Winsure® offers similar capabilities for affinity groups where no census exists, such as Gig Aggregators, Unions and trade associations. Many circumstances include Common Billing® automated ACH payment available at low or no cost depending on the vendors involved. For more information visit benefitsusa.com commoncensus.com or contact daniel.freund@commoncensus.com
