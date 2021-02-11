Modified District Government Services for Presidents’ Day

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, February 15, 2021, the District Government will observe Presidents’ Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

DCPS School Calendar Update

On Tuesday, February 16, all DC Public School (DCPS) students will have a day of virtual learning and in-person programming will not take place that day. This schedule adjustment is being made to provide flexibility for school staff who are receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine the day prior (February 15), should they experience any side effects. All students will learn virtually and should plan to log online per their normal class schedule. Meal service will continue as planned on February 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at locations listed at coronavirus.dc.gov/food.

WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15

The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operational.

The District’s COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open and scheduled appointments will continue.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier and Hypothermia shelters will remain open on Monday, February 15. Families and individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or 311 at any time of the day or night.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center, located at 1313 New York Avenue, NW will be open on February 15 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00p.m. by appointment-only for essential services (shower, laundry, phones, clothing distribution, etc.). To schedule an appointment for services, email [email protected] The Warming Center at the Downtown Day Services Center will be open on February 15 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for unsheltered individuals in need of a warm place to be during the day.

Zoe’s Doors, located at 2001 Mississippi Avenue, SE, will be open on February 15.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15:

The District’s COVID-19 public testing sites and call center will be closed. To learn more about free testing sites across the District, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center will be closed. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

Meal distribution sites at DC Public Schools and Department of Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, February 15. On Friday, February 12, meal sites will be open and youth can pick up additional meal kits. Each meal kit contains a breakfast and a lunch. A list of sites is available at coronavirus.dc.gov/food. Additionally, deliveries through the homebound COVID-19 program will be paused on Monday, February 15.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, February 15.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, February 13 and Monday, February 15. DC DMV online services remain available, and customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed on February 15. Virtual programs will be available. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation, community, and aquatic centers will be closed on Monday, February 15. DPR parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. Outdoor gatherings of more than 25 persons are prohibited.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed.

MODIFIED SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS:

In observance of the holiday, several standard service modifications will occur. Ongoing modified services due to the COVID-19 public health emergency remain in effect.

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will suspend sanitation services, which will resume on Tuesday, February 16.

Trash and recycling collections will “slide” to the next day for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash/recycling collections on Monday will be serviced Tuesday.

Street Sweeping and Parking Enforcement

The following DPW modified services remain in effect as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency:

Residential street sweeping is suspended.

Ticketing for safety violations (e.g., blocking a fire hydrant) continues.

The following ticketing is suspended: Emergency no parking violations (vehicles will be relocated without charge and will not be ticketed). Expired District license plates and inspection stickers. Expired residential parking permits. Expired meters.

Vehicle booting and towing is suspended.

DC Circulator’s reduced schedule/modified service remains in effect:

DC Circulator will operate from 6 am – 9 pm., except for the following routes that operate from 6 am – 11 pm.: (1) Union Station – Georgetown; (2) Rosslyn – Dupont Circle; and (3) Woodley Park – Adams Morgan – McPherson Square. The National Mall route operates from 7 am. – 7 pm

Fares on all routes are suspended through the end of the public health emergency.

DC Circulator passengers are asked to enter and exit the bus using the rear door at all times. The only exceptions are for passengers who need to use the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) boarding ramp or require the bus to “kneel” to facilitate boarding.

Riders are required to wear masks or face coverings.

DC Streetcar will operate on its normal schedule:

Riders are required to wear masks or face coverings and should practice proper social distancing while onboard.

Construction

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, February 16, during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. However, construction performed with an active afterhours work permit is allowed. DCRA inspectors will be enforcing the no construction regulation. Illegal construction reports can be made using the District’s 311 system or calling 311. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Lane Restrictions

DDOT will suspend normal weekday reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW.

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park service).

In addition, ongoing lane restrictions during the public health emergency remain in effect: