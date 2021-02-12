Ultramasx Technologies Releases New Version of Its Flagship UltraOne Fan-Assisted Respirator and New UNI EN Testings
The newly released UltraOne model includes improvements across the board while new European UNI EN Testings were successfully completed.SINGAPORE, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultramasx Technology releases a new and upgraded version of its flagship Ultramasx UltraOne™ respirator mask. The company has actively listened to the feedbacks of its customers since its launch in June 2020 and taken those feedbacks into reality. The Ultramasx UltraOne™ is now better than ever.
The new Ultramasx UltraOne™ respirator has a new front panel with an aluminum grid with the X logo embossed on it. This new sleek and functional design allows for better airflow but it also integrates a more minimalistic design than the previous version. New stronger magnets keep the front panel firmly tied to the mask body. Furthermore, on the functional side, the new model includes a new deeper third-generation medical-grade silicone face seal to ensure a better fit for those that have a bigger nose. Every box now includes both the standard face seal and the new deeper one, allowing for a truly universal fit. The company has also improved the fan, the motor, and the electronics, adding new electronic protections for any type of USB charger. On top of these product improvements, the Ultramasx UltraOne™ has also a more sustainable and redesigned packaging. All the unnecessary plastics were removed and substituted with recyclable cardboard.
On top of its recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration registration, Ultramasx Technologies has performed four new tests on its Ultramasx UltraOne™ under the European UNI ISO Standards at ComoLab in Italy - a Laboratory Certified UNI CEI EN ISO/IEC 17025:2018 (Accredia LAB N° 1713 L). The Ultramasx UltraOne™ passed the following Standards:
Standard UNI EN 14683:2019 Annex B for determining bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE). Result: 99.96%. Classified as mask Type IIR.
Standard UNI EN 14683:2019 par 5.2.5 + Annex D for determining microbial cleaning. Bioburden Result: Below 6 UFG/g. Pass level: Equal or below 30 UFG/g. Classified as mask Type IIR.
Standard ISO 22609:2004 for resistance to penetration of synthetic blood (fixed volume, horizontal spray). Result: 32 passes, 0 fails. Classified as mask Type IIR.
Standard ISO 10993-5:2009 Annex A + ISO 10993-12:2012 for in vitro cytotoxicity. Result: 97.6. The sample is considered not cytotoxic if the value is equal to or above 70.
About Ultramasx UltraOne™: A respirator mask with a built-in 2-speed turbofan that helps you breathe better, solving the breathability issues of traditional textile masks while protecting you from harmful pollution, bacteria, and viruses. Its replaceable 4-layer HEPA and ultra-fine activated carbon filters offer exceptional performance with rating KN100/N100/FFP3 equivalent while lasting up to 30 days, making Ultramasx UltraOne™ a more sustainable choice than any disposable mask. U.S. FDA Registered, CE and RoHS certified.
About Ultramasx Technologies: Founded in 2019 by Ivan Simetovic, a former award-winning banker turned entrepreneur, with the aim to address the global pollution impact on human life. According to the World Health Organization, 7 million people die every year due to air pollution. Ultramasx Technologies' mission became even more challenging at the outbreak of the 2020 global pandemic. The technological challenge to protect lives from a virus that is estimated to be smaller in diameter than what regular commercial anti-pollution masks were able to filter created an even bigger challenge for the company.
Media
Ultramasx Technologies Pte. Ltd.
media@ultramasx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn