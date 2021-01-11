ULTRAMASX TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES ITS FLAGSHIP PRODUCT ULTRAMASX ULTRAONE ACHIEVES U.S. FDA REGISTRATION
Ultramasx Technologies Pte. Ltd. today announces that its respirator Ultramasx UltraOne™ has been registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.SINGAPORE, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultramasx Technologies Pte. Ltd. today announces that its respirator Ultramasx UltraOne™ has been registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with listing number D432175 and D432516 as respirator and surgical face mask for general public/healthcare personnel per IIE guidance.
According to the World Health Organization, 7 million people die every year due to air pollution. Ultramasx Technologies mission to protect lives designing and producing best in class respirators became even more challenging at the outbreak of the 2020 global pandemic.
The company today is reaching a critical step in its development program at a time when the United States of America and the world need it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.
“Today is a great day for our company. Having achieved the U.S. Food and Drug listing is a great milestone for a startup like ours and a great recognition for the work done in the last 12 months” said Mr. Ivan Simetovic, Founder and CEO of Ultramasx Technologies. “I want to thank all our partners, our team, our suppliers, and above all the customers that helped us improve every day our products. We are working already on the next generation smart respirators, that on top of state-of-the-art filtration will include also connectivity. We are close to the American people and families and with today’s milestone we demonstrate our effort for them”.
About Ultramasx Technologies Pte. Ltd.
Ultramasx Technologies Pte. Ltd. Is incorporated in Singapore with license number 201920903R and designs and distributes high tech PPE and medical equipment. The company fully owns its US subsidiary Ultramasx Technologies LLC and distributes its products globally through logistics in Jacksonville, FL, USA and Hong Kong, SAR, China.
Ultramasx Technologies was founded in 2019 by Ivan Simetovic, a former award-winning banker turned entrepreneur, with the aim to address the global pollution impact on human life.
In 2020 Ultramasx Technologies launched on the market the most technologically advanced electrically ventilated consumer respirator on earth. The Ultramasx UltraOne™ respirator mask has been carefully engineered with the purpose to protect your breathing safety and wellbeing, delivering exceptional performance, comfort and design, long lasting in time and respectful of our environment.
Media
Ultramasx Technologies Pte. Ltd.
media@ultramasx.com