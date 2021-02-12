MDC will hold virtual Nature Journaling for Beginners program Feb. 26

ST. LOUIS, Mo — Being outdoors in nature is a wonderful way to spend a day. Nature journaling is an excellent way to keep memories of those days. Journaling is less expensive than a camera and requires no batteries. It also helps one grow and learn as a naturalist. Have you ever been interested in nature journaling though, and were not sure where to begin?

Nature journaling doesn’t have to be intimidating to get a start in. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a free online class, Nature Journaling for Beginners, Friday, Feb. 26 from 6-7:00 p.m. The virtual program is open for all ages and all experience levels.

There’s no need to be concerned whether your artistic skills measure up to what’s seen in field guides. “Nature Journaling for Beginners will teach you that it is not about a beautiful sketch, but the power of observation,” said MDC Naturalist Holly Balassi.

Emphasis will be on improving observational skills to help participants gather useful and interesting content for their journals. MDC naturalists will provide guidance for using doodles, sketches, and writing to help create interesting and informative journal pages.

For this program, participants will need a pencil, paper, and eraser. They should also have a small object like a leaf, rock, or small flower for a drawing activity they will complete during the class. The program welcomes beginners, and both non-artists, and artists.

“Join us for this virtual program, as we talk about the necessary elements and steps to take to get started with this wonderful hobby,” Balassi said.

Nature Journaling for Beginners will be held virtually through WebEx. It is a free program, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zaj. Participants will receive an email with a WebEx link approximately 24 hours prior to the program, as well as a reminder email the day of the program. If the emails do not appear in their inbox, participants should check junk/spam folders. For questions, contact Holly Balassi at holly.balassi@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis regionall events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.