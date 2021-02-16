International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA) Announces Major Management and Operations Restructuring
Biometrics and Identity Management Technology Increasing in ImportanceWASINGTON, DIST. COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA) announced major management and operational changes designed to strengthen its organizational outreach and impact in the areas of public policy advocacy, expanding industry communications, and deepening services to its members and the industry. The changes, effective immediately, follow Tovah La Dier’s previously announced January retirement as Executive Director, and include:
• Hiring a top Washington DC advocacy and consulting firm recognized for its ability to successfully execute advocacy campaigns, and advance the interests of its clients;
• Appointing Samantha Segall, an IBIA Director, and Clear Vice President of Government Affairs, as Chairperson of its new Advocacy Working Group;
• Retaining Christopher S. Monek, a successful Washington DC trade association executive and attorney, as Managing Director, to oversee operations, and;
• Establishing an advisory relationship with Peter O’Neill, Founder, FindBiometrics, and distinguished entrepreneur in the field of biometric technologies, to advise IBIA on membership development, education programming and global connections.
John Mears, Chairman IBIA said “With our new team in place, the IBIA Board of Directors is confident we are well positioned to take on the challenges and opportunities that characterize our industry today. Through industry leadership and teamwork, we will help our industry – and our Association – continue to grow through 2021 and beyond.”
About IBIA
IBIA, is a 501 (c) (6) organization incorporated in Washington DC since 1998. IBIA is the leading voice for the biometrics and identity technology industries. These advanced technologies are used globally by businesses, institutions, banks, and government at all levels, and by their individual customers and users, to facilitate transactions requiring safe and private verification of individual identity. For further information, see www.ibia.org.
About FindBiometrics
FindBiometrics is a leading industry resource for all information on biometric identification and identity verification systems and solutions. For more than two decades, FindBiometrics has published the top industry news, answering compelling industry questions, and has remained an integral player in the biometrics community. FindBiometrics is also a proud member and longtime supporter of the International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA). FindBiometrics is part of the ChannelPro Network, a division of EH Media LLC, a leading U.S. business-to-business media company and conference producer. For more information, see https://findbiometrics.com.
For media enquiries, please contact Chris Monek, Chris@ibia.org.
Christopher Monek
International Biometrics + Identity Association
+1 703-459-0236
Chris@ibia.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn